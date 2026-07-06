Phillies Announce J.T. Realmuto Status Before Royals Series Finale

The Philadelphia Phillies are set to wrap up their three-game set with the Kansas City Royals on Monday, and it’s a rare 2:10 p.m. ET start time on getaway day.

After the Royals series finale, the Phillies will head to Cincinnati for a series against the Reds. It’s a rubber match in Monday’s matinee, and the Phils have revealed their lineup ahead of the game, as they always do.

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Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto Back in Lineup

After missing Sunday’s game against the Royals, J.T. Realmuto is back in the Phillies lineup.

@UnderdogMLB wrote (on 7/6):

Phillies 7/6: “T. Turner SS K. Schwarber DH B. Harper 1B A. Bohm 3B B. Marsh RF E. Sosa LF B. Stott 2B J. Realmuto C D. Hill CF C. Sánchez SP”

It should be a favorable game for the Phillies, as Christopher Sanchez (10–3, 2.00 ERA, 136 SO)is getting the ball in the series finale.

If not already, Sanchez should be considered the favorite to win the NL Cy Young award.

The Phillies are currently in the thick of a tight divisional race in the NL East, and with the Atlanta Braves struggling as of late, these types of games are huge opportunities for the Phillies to grab an advantage headed into their next series.

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J.T. Realmuto This Season…

The Phillies inked JT Realmuto to a three-year, $45 million contract this offseason, and being a catcher, he will always have a strong impact on the game, but Realmuto’s hitting stats have certainly slipped over the past few seasons.

Over 208 at-bats this season, Realmuto has 42 hits (.202 average) with six home runs, 27 RBI, and an OPS+ of 66. His OPS has really slipped because of an inability to draw walks and get on base at a .300 clip.

He’s battled a few minor injuries, but Don Mattingly and the coaching staff have seemed willing to give Realmuto ample days off to ensure he’s fresh when on the field.

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