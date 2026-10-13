Philadelphia Phillies Predicted to Trade for Jarren Duran in Major Offseason Deal

There is a strong chance that Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran will be the subject of trade rumors again this offseason.
After a disastrous season in Boston, it might be time to finally offload Duran, and one team that has steadily been linked to Jarren Duran is the Philadelphia Phillies, who are thought to need another corner outfielder.
Recently, BleacherReport.com’s Zachary D. Rymer predicted that the Phillies could be the trade destination for Jarren Duran.
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Does Jarren Duran Make Sense in Philadelphia?
The Phillies had all sorts of issues with their corner outfielder in 2026, but would adding a sub-.210 hitter who has clearly lost his ability at the plate be a good move?
BR’s Rymer believes so, as he recently predicted the Phillies to trade for Duran:
“The 30-year-old is also a spare part for the Red Sox, as he’s one of three left-handed-hitting outfielders for two spots on either side of Ceddanne Rafaela. He’d fit better on the Phillies, who got -0.2 rWAR from left field this season. It would also be a reunion of sorts. Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski was still running the Red Sox when they drafted Duran in 2018. Despite his recent slide, he’s still proven to be one of the top players from that year’s draft class.”
In 2026, Jarren Duran batted .207 over 551 at-bats with an OPS+ of 76, which is well below league average.
In what seems like a revolving door of speculation, Duran was also linked to being traded in the summer, but Boston decided to hold onto their former All-Star.
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Taking a Quick Look at Jarren Duran’s MLB Career
2026 marked Jarren Duran’s sixth season in MLB (all with the Red Sox).
Across 661 total games played, Duran carries a batting average of .254 with 70 home runs, 295 RBI, and an OPS+ of 108. He was an All-Star (and ASG MV) in 2024.
If the Red Sox actually figure to get rid of an outfielder this offseason, Jarren Duran is the clear odd-man-out.
As for the Phillies side of this trade idea, perhaps Jarren Duran would benefit from a change of scenery.
It’s not like his trade value is all that high, and considering he isn’t tied to a huge contract, the Red Sox could be willing to just cut ties before having to make a financial commitment to him.
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Philadelphia Phillies Predicted to Trade for Jarren Duran in Major Offseason Deal