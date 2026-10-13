Philadelphia Phillies Predicted to Trade for Jarren Duran in Major Offseason Deal

There is a strong chance that Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran will be the subject of trade rumors again this offseason.

After a disastrous season in Boston, it might be time to finally offload Duran, and one team that has steadily been linked to Jarren Duran is the Philadelphia Phillies, who are thought to need another corner outfielder.

Recently, BleacherReport.com’s Zachary D. Rymer predicted that the Phillies could be the trade destination for Jarren Duran.

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Does Jarren Duran Make Sense in Philadelphia?

The Phillies had all sorts of issues with their corner outfielder in 2026, but would adding a sub-.210 hitter who has clearly lost his ability at the plate be a good move?

BR’s Rymer believes so, as he recently predicted the Phillies to trade for Duran: