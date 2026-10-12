New York Yankees Trade Idea Lands $151 Million All-Star For Clarke Schmidt, No. 12 Prospect

Should the New York Yankees consider making a blockbuster trade for San Francisco Giants‘ infielder Matt Chapman?

After a disappointing 2026 season that concluded with an early exit in the MLB playoffs, the offseason is now for the Yanks.

Entering the offseason, the expectation is that the Yankees will look a lot different in certain areas of the diamond. One of those areas could be third base, where the Yankees really struggled offensively in 2026.

Matt Chapman stands out as a possible trade candidate, and a player New York should consider trading for.

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Yankees Trade Package for Matt Chapman Revealed

In this hypothetical trade package, the New York Yankees land Giants’ $151 million infielder Matt Chapman for two players: RHP Clarke Schmidt and LHP prospect Kyle Carr.

Recently, BR.com’s Joel Reuter named Matt Chapman as one of 25 possible offseason trade candidates, and with the Yankees’ need for a left side of the field player, rumors are likely to spin in for the Yankees to acquire Chapman.

Reuter wrote:

“While Rafael Devers, Willy Adames and Jung Hoo Lee are generally viewed as unavailable or immovable, Chapman is the one high-priced veteran the Giants might be able to flip, using last year’s Nolan Arenado trade as a blueprint of sorts. He had season-ending core muscle and hernia surgery in August, but is expected to be ready for the start of next season.”

In 2026, Chapman hit 7 home runs, 18 doubles, and posted an OPS+ of 97 in 84 games.

Injuries were clearly part of Chapman’s 2026 season, but that shouldn’t stop the Yankees from acquiring a consistent Gold Glove shortstop, and considering Clarke Schmidt doesn’t really have a role in the Yankees’ rotation, he could be expendable.

Chapman is tied to a six-year, $151 million contract, but he’s consistently been a 4.0+ bWAR player, which makes the contract a reasonable one to take on. His bWAR was 2.7 in 2026, but in only 84 games, that’s a very solid number. For comparison, Ryan McMahon (the Yankees’ primary third baseman) posted a bWAR of 0.0 in 124 games played.

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