Los Angeles Dodgers Must Demote Shohei Ohtani in Brewers Series

With the Los Angeles Dodgers on the verge of being down 2-0 in the NLCS to the Milwaukee Brewers, it’s going to be very hard for LA to mount a comeback with any contribution from their star slugger Shohei Ohtani.

Ohtani has recorded just 1 home run/RBI since August 19, and he’s facing a major slump.

While Shohei Ohtani has contributed in small flashes, his lack of XBH ability right now in October poses a major issue for LA.

Update: The Dodgers are now officially down 2-0 in the NLCS and have much to fix, but little time to fix it.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Recently Traded Pitcher Dustin May Enters NLCS Game 2

What is Wrong with Shohei Ohtani??

There’s going to be a lot of talk about what’s wrong with Shohei Ohtani, and what’s the reason for his deep slump.

You can certainly point to injuries that have been reported, but no doubt about it, Ohtani looks uncomfortable at the plate, and it’s obvious to tell.

Perhaps manager Dave Roberts should bump him down in the batting order, or bench him altogether, but at least demoting him in the order feels like the obvious move.

If he’s not being productive at all, he can’t be the team’s cleanup batter.

In a particular at-bat in Game Two against the Brewers, Ohtani looked very goofy and off balance.

“Shohei Ohtani in his last 24 games dating back to August 19th: .157/.286/.202 14 hits 0 HR | 1 RBI 36 K .488 OPS”

More MLB on Heavy: Anthony Volpe Sounds Off On New York Yankees with 2-Word Message

Los Angeles Dodgers Fans Calling on Tough Shohei Ohtani Decision

Even Los Angeles Dodgers fans are calling for Shohei Ohtani to be demoted in the NLCS:

@noahcamras: “Shohei Ohtani is 3-for-19 (.158) thus far in the postseason with three singles and seven strikeouts. His last home run came on August 18. Since August 19 (24 games) he’s hitting .157 with 0 home runs and 1 run batted in. He’s struck out 36 times.”

@shoheifolder: “I don’t get the shohei is being selfish argument hes not the manager, if anything it’s on dave to bench him, atp ohtani himself would gladly agree”

@Philly_Isaac: “Did anyone think that David Hamilton would be more valuable to his team in this series than Shohei Ohtani?”

@Humdinger_News: “What the heck is wrong with Shohei Ohtani ?”

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be up against the odds if Ohtani can not get going in this series, and nothing points to him being able to….

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Suggested to Trade Ronald Acuña Jr. to Yankees for 3 Players