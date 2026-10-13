MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 11: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks to the dugout after striking out against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning in game one of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field on October 11, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)
Los Angeles Dodgers Fans Calling on Tough Shohei Ohtani Decision
Even Los Angeles Dodgers fans are calling for Shohei Ohtani to be demoted in the NLCS:
@noahcamras: “Shohei Ohtani is 3-for-19 (.158) thus far in the postseason with three singles and seven strikeouts. His last home run came on August 18. Since August 19 (24 games) he’s hitting .157 with 0 home runs and 1 run batted in. He’s struck out 36 times.”
@shoheifolder: “I don’t get the shohei is being selfish argument hes not the manager, if anything it’s on dave to bench him, atp ohtani himself would gladly agree”
@Philly_Isaac: “Did anyone think that David Hamilton would be more valuable to his team in this series than Shohei Ohtani?”
@Humdinger_News: “What the heck is wrong with Shohei Ohtani ?”
The Los Angeles Dodgers will be up against the odds if Ohtani can not get going in this series, and nothing points to him being able to….
TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience.
Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French
0 Comments
With the Los Angeles Dodgers on the verge of being down 2-0 in the NLCS to the Milwaukee Brewers, it’s going to be very hard for LA to mount a comeback with any contribution from their star slugger Shohei Ohtani.Ohtani has recorded just 1 home run/RBI since August 19, and he’s facing a major slump.While […]
Los Angeles Dodgers Must Demote Shohei Ohtani in Brewers Series