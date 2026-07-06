Philadelphia Phillies Proposed Trade for Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. Revealed

With the MLB trade deadline less than a month away, the rumors and speculation have been at an all-time high. For the Philadelphia Phillies, their two biggest needs include adding a back-end starter and another outfield bat.

The San Diego Padres have been in free fall for about the past three weeks, and one idea that has been brought up is trading away Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Phillies immediately stand out as a top destination.

Recently, FanSided.com writer Zachary Rotman named Tatis Jr. as a top enticing trade candidate on the Padres:

“If the Padres make Tatis available, there’s no reason to believe there won’t be several contending teams licking their chops. The contract makes it risky, but this is still a very good player with upside as high as few players.”

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Phillies Trade Package to Land Tatis Jr.

The Phillies have been linked to just about every outfielder ‘thought to be available’, and well, if Fernando Tatis Jr. is a name that’s available, Dave Dombrowski ought to at least ponder on what it may take to pull off a massive deal.

Here is a hypothetical trade package for the 3X MLB All-Star:

Phillies receive: Fernando Tatis Jr.

Padres receive: P Tim Mayza, prospects Aroon Escobar and Jean Cabrera.

That’s a three-player haul that includes essentially three MLB players. It may take a little more prospect capital, but the Padres likely wouldn’t want to trade for any of the Phillies current position players due to their aging status, and obviously the Phillies ‘ unwillingness to move off players like Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, and Bryce Harper.

However, Alec Bohm is an interesting name that could be moved, if the Phillies decide by the All-Star break that they don’t want to sign him in free agency after this season.

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Would the Phillies Actually Trade for Fernando Tatis Jr.?

It seems a bit far-fetched to think the Padres would trade their superstar player, but this is a situation where the Phillies, if they have the right aggressor mindset, could be one of the very few teams to actually put together a strong enough package to land the Padres’ $340 million outfielder.

The Phillies very much have a win-now mindset, and adding another strong bat in the outfield might be the missing piece of an eventual World Series team.

It’s not like the Phillies aren’t already good, but the trade deadline is a massive opportunity to go from good, solid contenders to a true force to take home the NL Pennant.

Philadelphia is one of just a handful of MLB teams (ever in the history of the sport) to be 10 games under .500 at some point in the first half of the season, and holding a record of at least 10 games above .500 at some point by the All-Star break.

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