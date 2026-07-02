Atlanta Braves Predicted to Enter Bidding War with Phillies for All-Star Starter

The MLB trade deadline is just over a month away, and speculation/rumors across the league are swirling.

For the Atlanta Braves, their biggest need remains a starting pitcher, and one of the top names available is Joe Ryan. However, the Braves will likely have to outbid other suitors for Ryan if they ultimately want to land him.

One team that could also be making a strong push for the Twins’ All-Star starter is the Philadelphia Phillies, who are expected to be very aggressive this trade cycle. Now, the Braves certainly need a starting pitcher more than the Phillies, but Philadelphia will definitely be trying to snatch away one of Atlanta’s top targets.

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Braves/Phillies Predicted to Battle for Joe Ryan

In a recent article for ESPN.com, contributor David Shoenfield predicts a trade that all 30 MLB teams will make in July, and for the Braves and Phillies, they share the same aspiration, which is to trade for Joe Ryan.

Shoenfield notes that the Braves’ biggest weakness right now is their starting pitching, which the Phillies may have to rely on some veteran bats (Trea Turner, JT Realmuto, etc) to advance to the World Series, and it will be harder if they don’t have another capable arm in the rotation.

Aaron Nola has been atrocious for the Phillies, which highlights their need for a back-end starter (even though Joe Ryan is a front-line starter), but Dave Dombrowski has shown a willingness to part with top prospects to immediately improve the team’s roster.

As for the Braves, starters like Bryce Elder, Grant Holmes, and Martin Perez have been hit hard recently, and how much should Atlanta trust Elder or Holmes to take the ball in a playoff series?

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Joe Ryan’s Current Trade Status

It’s unclear if the Twins will actually move on from Joe Ryan this summer, but if they do, he wil certainly be one of the hottest commodities in the league.

Joe Ryan has emerged as one of the top starters in all of MLB, and given his team-friendly contract, it will 100% be a bidding war, and that’s where the Braves will HAVE to part with some of their top prospects, because Atlanta’s rival, the Phillies, will certainly be willing to do so.

If the Braves allow the Phillies to outbid them and ultimately land Joe Ryan this trade deadline, it could seal Atlanta’s fate in the NL East.

Joe Ryan has an ERA of 3.61 this season with 113 strikeouts over 97.1 IP.

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