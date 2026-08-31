Philadelphia Phillies Fans React to Alec Bohm Decision Ahead of Diamondbacks Game

The Philadelphia Phillies are beginning a new series in MLB to start the new week against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Before the series opener, the Phillies revealed their game one lineup, which features a number of changes.

One notable decision by manager Don Mattingly is moving infielder Alec Bohm from cleanup to fifth in the order.

Alec Bohm has become quite the controversial player in a Phillies uniform, so naturally, the lineup decision gained a lot of attention from Phillies fans.

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Alec Bohm Batting Fifth for Diamondbacks Series Opener

Per @UnderdogMLB, here is the full Phillies batting order for 8/31…. the last day of August:

Phillies 8/31: “K. Schwarber DH T. Turner SS B. Harper RF L. Arraez 2B A. Bohm 1B B. Stott 3B B. Marsh LF J. Crawford CF G. Stubbs C A. Nola SP”

Here is what people were saying about Alec Bohm, who has actually had a very solid August at the plate:

@JClarkNBCS: “ Edmundo Sosa is batting 423 in the month of August and has 15 RBIs this month. Only Kyle Schwarber and Alec Bohm have more RBIs on the Phillies this month. “

It seems like Alec Bohm might be turning a corner for the season and winning Phillies fans over a little bit.

@StoolBaseball: “Alec Bohm is winning over EVERYONE in Philly in the last week!”

However, there will always still be haters:

@ars0njudge: “I know that aint Alec Bohm on my screen”

@KyleThommen9: “Alec BOHM. Wow. What a trashy player”

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Inside Alec Bohm’s 2026 Season Thus Far

Alec Bohm is set to be a free agent after this season is over, so he is trying to make the best case for himself ahead of hitting the open market.

Bohm was in line to receive a strong contract evaluation, but his 2026 has been a down year compared to prior seasons.

However, with that being said, his numbers are starting to even out a bit, and Bohm really has a knack for the RBI.

Across 131 games played this season, Bohm is batting .245 with 14 home runs, 22 doubles, and 76 RBI.

His OPS+ and bWAR metrics are still a bit low, but all it takes is maybe another good week or two for those numbers to even out as well.

Bohm has also added 119 hits, 52 runs scored, and 35 walks to the Phillies’ offense.

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