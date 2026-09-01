Recently Released Chicago Cubs Pitcher Signs with New MLB Team

Over the weekend, the Chicago Cubs decided to part ways with veteran reliever Hoby Milner.

Well, on Tuesday, he found a new home in Major League Baseball.

mlb.com/player/hoby-milner-571948″>MLB.com wrote (on Aug. 30): “Chicago Cubs released LHP Hoby Milner.”

Milner was DFA’d the day before, but the Cubs were proactive and went ahead and just released him from the organization.

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Hoby Milner Lands with Seattle Mariners

Hoby Milner found a new home in MLB rather quickly, as it was announced Tuesday afternoon that he is signing with the Seattle Mariners.

Milner’s MLB.com transactions tracker reflects the move:

“Seattle Mariners signed free agent LHP Hoby Milner.”

Milner signed with the Chicago Cubs in December of 2025, and had spent time in both the minors and majors with the organization.

In 35.2 IP with the big-league club, Milner posted an ERA of 3.53 with 18 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.21.

He is a 10-year MLB veteran who has pitched for several MLB teams.

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Taking a Quick Look at Hoby Milner’s MLB Career

Across 10 MLB seasons, Milner has pitched in 405 total games, and he’s logged 377 total innings pitched.

His career ERA sits at 3.80 with 339 strikeouts.

The team he’s pitched for the longest was the Milwaukee Brewers (four seasons), from 2021 to 2024.

He’s been a quality southpaw reliever for many seasons, but he is a soft thrower who can’t strike out many batters anymore, which is likely what led to his release from the Cubs.

It will be interesting to see what role Hoby Milner has with the struggling Seattle Mariners for the remainder of the season, and if he actually makes an impact on the club.

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