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Philadelphia Phillies Recent Trade With Mets Has Been A Disaster

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: Manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 24, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Philadelphia Phillies will finish their series with the New York Mets at Citi Field.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.

Phillies Recent Trade With Mets Has Been A Disaster

GettyBrooks Raley #30 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws a pitch during the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Field of Dreams on August 13, 2026 in Dyersville, Iowa.

The Phillies most recently lost by a score of 10-3 on Saturday.

Brooks Raley allowed two earned runs without recording an out (in the 6th inning).

It’s worth noting that the Phillies acquired Raley from the Mets earlier this year.

MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “New York Mets traded LHP Brooks Raley to Philadelphia Phillies for OF John Spikerman and RHP Luke Gabrysh.”

GettyBrooks Raley #30 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws to first base in the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on September 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

So far, the trade has been a disaster for the Phillies.

Raley has gone 0-2 with an 8.71 ERA in 15 games since the trade.

He had been in the middle of a strong season with the Mets, going 5-5 with a 1.96 ERA in 45 games (before the trade).

Social Media On Raley

GettyBrooks Raley #30 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after the final out in the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins for a 6-4 win at Citizens Bank Park on August 18, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Here’s what people have been saying:

Matt Gelb: “Ugly, ugly stuff for the Phillies in the sixth inning. Brooks Raley doesn’t retire a man, Justin Crawford misplays a ball in CF, and Chase Shugart walks the No. 9 hitter to force home a run. Ugly.”

Jerry Blevins: “Seeing the way Phillies fans talk so poorly about Brooks Raley (understandably) makes me very defensive! Like, “You don’t know him like we know him!””

Jeff Kerr: “The #Phillies bullpen ERA in September (more than 1 appearance) Chase Shugart — 0.00 Jose Alvarado — 1.35 Jhoan Duran — 3.00 Tanner Banks — 4.50 Tim Mayza — 4.76 Alex McFarlane — 6.23 Jonathan Bowlan — 6.75 Orion Kerkering — 18.69 Brooks Raley — 23.63″

GettyRelief pitcher Brooks Raley #25 of the New York Mets gestures after getting the final out against the Washington Nationals during a game at Citi Field on July 30, 2023 in New York City.

@Metsmerized:Brett Baty singles off former Met Brooks Raley to extend the lead! Raley allowed all four Mets he faced to reach base.”

@PhilsTailgate: “Brooks Raley and Orion Kerkering cannot be on this roster tomorrow.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Philadelphia Phillies Recent Trade With Mets Has Been A Disaster

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