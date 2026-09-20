Philadelphia Phillies Recent Trade With Mets Has Been A Disaster

On Sunday, the Philadelphia Phillies will finish their series with the New York Mets at Citi Field.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.

Phillies Recent Trade With Mets Has Been A Disaster

The Phillies most recently lost by a score of 10-3 on Saturday.

Brooks Raley allowed two earned runs without recording an out (in the 6th inning).

It’s worth noting that the Phillies acquired Raley from the Mets earlier this year.

MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “New York Mets traded LHP Brooks Raley to Philadelphia Phillies for OF John Spikerman and RHP Luke Gabrysh.”

So far, the trade has been a disaster for the Phillies.

Raley has gone 0-2 with an 8.71 ERA in 15 games since the trade.

He had been in the middle of a strong season with the Mets, going 5-5 with a 1.96 ERA in 45 games (before the trade).

Social Media On Raley

Here’s what people have been saying:

Matt Gelb: “Ugly, ugly stuff for the Phillies in the sixth inning. Brooks Raley doesn’t retire a man, Justin Crawford misplays a ball in CF, and Chase Shugart walks the No. 9 hitter to force home a run. Ugly.”

Jerry Blevins: “Seeing the way Phillies fans talk so poorly about Brooks Raley (understandably) makes me very defensive! Like, “You don’t know him like we know him!””

Jeff Kerr: “The #Phillies bullpen ERA in September (more than 1 appearance) Chase Shugart — 0.00 Jose Alvarado — 1.35 Jhoan Duran — 3.00 Tanner Banks — 4.50 Tim Mayza — 4.76 Alex McFarlane — 6.23 Jonathan Bowlan — 6.75 Orion Kerkering — 18.69 Brooks Raley — 23.63″

@Metsmerized: “Brett Baty singles off former Met Brooks Raley to extend the lead! Raley allowed all four Mets he faced to reach base.”

@PhilsTailgate: “Brooks Raley and Orion Kerkering cannot be on this roster tomorrow.”