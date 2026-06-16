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Recent New York Yankees Player Officially a MLB Free Agent After Release

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Division Series - New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Two
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TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 05: (L-R) Brian Cashman, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the New York Yankees, and Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees speak before game two of the American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on October 05, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

According to multiple reports from the New York Yankees and those surrounding the team, the Yanks released seven-year MLB veteran Seth Brown before New York’s upcoming series with the White Sox. New York had Monday off, and will be back in action on Tuesday (at home). Per MLB.com’s transaction logs, it looks like Seth Brown was let go on June 14.

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams wrote (on 6/16):

“MLBTR has learned that Brown had an opt-out in his contract, which he triggered. The team granted Brown his release rather than add him to the 40-man roster. The 33-year-old Brown signed a minor league contract with the Yankees in January. He had a rough showing during spring training and didn’t make the club but has turned in a roughly average .235/.327/.436 slash with nine homers in 208 Triple-A plate appearances.”

After the release, Seth Brown will be able to sign with any MLB team as a free agent.

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Seth Brown Hits Free Agency

New York Yankees v Oakland Athletics

GettyOAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 20: Lawrence Butler #4 of the Oakland Athletics is congratulated by Seth Brown #15 after Butler scored against the New York Yankees in the bottom of the fourth inning at the Oakland Coliseum on September 20, 2024 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Seth Brown did not appear in a game for the New York Yankees this season.

He’s a seven-year MLB veteran whose years all came during his tenure with the Athletics from 2019 to 2025.

In 2025, he received just 65 at-bats with the Athletics and hit .185 with an OPS of .564.

For his career, Brown has 74 home runs in over 560 games played.

It will be interesting to see if the Yankees/Athletics think about bringing back Seth Brown on another MiLB deal before the season ends.

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New York Yankees Current Outfield Outlook

New York Yankees v Cleveland Guardians

GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – JUNE 08: Manager Aaron Boone #17 and Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees celebrate the team’s 7-5 win over the Cleveland Guardians in ten innings at Progressive Field on June 08, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The fact that the Yankees aren’t keeping Seth Brown around for outfield depth is a bit interesting because of how injured the Major League group is right now.

Aaron Judge remains sidelined, and Trent Grisham just landed on the IL.

It’s not that Seth Brown would have seen meaningful opportunities as Jasson Dominguez and Max Scheumann are blocking a spot, but for organizational depth purposes, which is why, considering Brown is a free agent now, to keep an eye on a transaction with his name on it in the coming days.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Recent New York Yankees Player Officially a MLB Free Agent After Release

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