Philadelphia Phillies Surprise All-Star Candidate Won’t Stop Hitting

The Philadelphia Phillies started this season off on the wrong foot. Since the firing of former manager Rob Thompson, the team is back on track–and Brandon Marsh has been essential to the turnaround.

Brandon Marsh is Breaking Out

Marsh, 28, has had an interesting MLB career thus far.

Originally an Angels farmhand, Marsh was coveted in his youth. Scouts claimed he’d make a great everyday outfielder due to his solid defense and above-average bat-to-ball skills.

Unfortunately, Marsh’s big league career wasn’t smooth sailing right away.

Through his first two seasons, Marsh mustered a total of two WAR. This season, he’s already eclipsed that mark.

In 2022, the Los Angeles Angels traded Marsh to the Philadelphia Phillies. In exchange, they received catching prospect Logan O’Hoppe.

The latter proved to be an impact player for LA down the stretch and through 2024, but has since cooled off.

In light of O’Hoppe’s return to normalcy, Marsh ascended.

This season, the Phillies’ outfielder is slashing .328/.361/.500. Good for an OPS of .861 and an OPS+ of 133.

Marsh’s career OPS+ of 109 demonstrates consistency, but also illuminates the incredible jump he’s taken this year.

Expected Data Doesn’t Favor Marsh

Although Marsh has been a productive player by any metric, his predictive data suggests that regression is unavoidable.

With an expected batting average of .294, Marsh places in the 94th percentile of the league. That’s a great mark, but still well below his current .328 average.

Additionally, Marsh ranks in the 100th percentile for launch-angle sweet-spot percentage. Hitters who excel in this regard often outperform their numbers. The reason being, pulled flyballs hit on the barrel result in damage, no matter the park, pitcher, or atmosphere.

Marsh’s defense has been mediocre, as he grades out plainly on Statcast. Weirdly enough, his arm strength hasn’t accrued any value. With an average throw of 89mph this season, Marsh ranks in baseball’s 82nd percentile. Even though he sports a cannon, he’s got negative two arm value, which is among baseball’s worst. This anecdote could signal room for defensive improvement down the stretch, although it would be incremental.

However much things improve or dwindle in the coming months, people are noticing Marsh’s hot streak.

Social Media Reacts to Marsh’s Great Year

Here’s what people are saying:

Philadelphia Phillies: “It’s a 3-hit night for Brandon Marsh.”

Just Baseball: “Brandon Marsh and Edmundo Sosa are thriving for the Phillies this year, just like they’ve done ever since they arrived four summers back. Our Leo Morgenstern has more on the impact of the 2022 trade acquisitions.”

Grace Del Pizzo: “For what it’s worth… Brandon Marsh and Jo Adell have been close friends since they came up through the Angels system together.”

Bell Ringers Podcast: “Brandon Marsh deserves to represent the #Phillies in the All-Star Game.”

Just Baseball: “The only 3 players hitting at least .300 over the last calendar year: Yandy Diaz, Brandon Marsh, and Luis Arraez. Marsh has become one of the most underrated and consistent bats in the league!”

Baseball Is Dead: “Brandon Marsh has now homered in 3 straight games and raised his total to 8 on the season in only 60 games. Only 3 short of the 11 he hit in 133 games in 2025. Good for a 144 wRC+, which would easily be a career-high.”