Philadelphia Phillies Urged to Make Major Trea Turner Decision After Braves Loss

The Philadelphia Phillies have been eliminated from the MLB playoffs, and in case Phillies fans were not aware of it, infielder Trea Turner is just not a good defender.

Phillies fans likely aren’t too pleased with Turner as a whole after the NL Wild Card, as he did little with the bat and caused more harm than good with the glove in his hand.

However, the bright side is there’s a strong possibility Trea Turner will be removed from his duties at the shortstop position in 2027.

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‘Automatic’ That Trea Turner Will Be Moved to Center Field

FanSided.com recently relayed the sentiment that Ken Rosenthal reported earlier today that Trea Turner will almost certainly be moved to center field in 2027:

“The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported on Friday that Turner moving from shortstop to center field feels like an “automatic” decision if he is not traded this offseason. The three-time All-Star is coming off a horrendous defensive season, and he topped 20 errors for the second time in four years.”

Yikes… that’s a lot of errors, and Trea Turner is still tied to a $300 million contract. Perhaps trading him might actually be a pretty smart idea…

Writer Jake Elman also noted why moving Turner to the outfield won’t solve all the Phillies’ problems:

“Change is far easier said than done, and Rosenthal acknowledged as much. Frankly, moving the two-time batting champion to the outfield is a band-aid fix at best, especially when he hasn’t played outside the infield since 2016. But DHing is obviously off the table so long as Kyle Schwarber is around, and there is no indication that Turner could move to second, as he did with the Dodgers in 2021.”

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How Bad Was Trea Turner’s 2026 Season?

Trea Turner certainly held the Philadelphia Phillies backin 2026.

He batted .242 (career low) with 19 home runs, 29 doubles, and 156 hits in an MLB-leading 645 at-bats.

Turner never works walks, and he struck out 147 times, which led to another career low, posting an OPS+ of 81. Turner’s career OPS+ is 116.

As far as his contract is concerned, there are still seven years left on the deal, which, if Turner’s trend of struggles at the plate continues, could be a huge financial burden for Philadelphia.

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