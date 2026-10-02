Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Sudden Roster Moves Before Braves Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to take on the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series, beginning on Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles.

Neither team has officially announced its NLDS roster, with that news likely to emerge on Saturday morning.

However, that has not stopped the Dodgers from being active on their transactions tracker, and two roster moves quietly popped up on the log before the crucial series against the Braves.

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Los Angeles Dodgers Quietly Announce 2 Roster Moves

The following transactions quietly popped up on the Los Angeles Dodgers transactions log in the past couple of days:

“Los Angeles Dodgers recalled RHP Paul Gervase from Oklahoma City Comets.”

“Los Angeles Dodgers recalled C Eliezer Alfonzo from Oklahoma City Comets.”

Neither Paul Gervase or Eliezer Alfonzo is expected to have an impact on the playoff roster, but they are now on the 40-man roster in case the Dodgers need added depth.

And for those who didn’t watch the Dodgers’ 2025 World Series run, there was a hero in the Fall Classic against the Blue Jays in the form of Will Klein, who nobody knew prior to the series.

So, if the Dodgers endure any injuries, Gervase could potentially be added to the playoff roster.

Gervase logged 7+ innings with the Dodgers’ pitching staff this season.

As for Eliezer Alfonzo, he is more of a long shot due to being blocked by other Dodgers catchers on the 40-man roster.

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