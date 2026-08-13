Phillies Announce Bryce Harper Decision Before Field of Dreams Game vs Twins

The Philadelphia Phillies are getting ready for the Field of Dreams game against the Minnesota Twins this weekend.

Philadelphia and Minnesota will be playing the opening game of this series in Dyersville, Iowa. Fans can watch the game on Netflix, with first pitch coming at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

This matchup and game are inspired by the 1989 film “Field of Dreams” starring Kevin Costner.

Bryce Harper Decision Announced by Phillies

Ahead of the game, the Phillies have dropped the lineup for the opening contest of the matchup. Within, star Bryce Harper will be hitting third in the lineup as Philadelphia looks to get itself back on track.

Phillies 8/13 K. Schwarber DH

T. Turner SS

B. Harper RF

L. Arraez 2B

B. Stott 3B

A. Bohm 1B

B. Marsh LF

J. Realmuto C

J. Crawford CF A. Nola SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 13, 2026

Harper has put together a decent season for the Phillies, with the All-Star hitting .254 with 25 home runs and 71 RBIs. He has also posted an OPS of .871 for the year, playing in 122 games.

Philadelphia will be looking to get itself back on track after it dropped two of three games to the St. Louis Cardinals in their previous series. The Phillies have gone 5-5 over their last 10 games overall, with the team slipping in the standings a little.

Phillies’ Second-Half Spiral

Since the second-half started, the Phillies haven’t played as well as many would have thought. Despite the team having a strong pitching staff, combined with multiple All-Stars on the roster, they have struggled.

This led Phillies team analyst Ben Davis to appear on Decamara & Ritchie on 94 WIP to share his frustrations around the team. Davis didn’t hold back in his thoughts, sharing what most Philadelphia fans have been feeling.

“I’m extremely frustrated,” Davis said. “I like to stay as positive as possible with this ball club. I think the pieces are there; they’re just not performing.”

The Phillies are anchored by one of the best staffs in baseball, with Zack Wheeler, Cristopher Sanchez, Jesus Luzardo, and Aaron Nola holding things down. But despite this, the team has struggled to find any consistency on the field.

Philadelphia is battling for a postseason spot, and they fight with their hands as the year goes on. Teams like the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres have caught fire of late amid the Phillies’ skid, putting some doubt on Philadelphia’s postseason chances.

After a slow start this year, the Phillies came storming back after firing manager Rob Thomson. Veteran Don Mattingly took over the job, and the team has put together a nice run.

So, the recent slump has raised some concerns over the last push toward the playoffs for the Phillies, especially in the crowded National League. But Philadelphia has a lot of experience with this group, and all they can do is take things one game at a time.

This matchup with the Twins could offer the team a chance to get back on track following a disappointing previous series. But the team will have to prove themselves down the stretch, and the clock is ticking on their season.