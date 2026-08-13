Will the Phillies-Twins Field of Dreams Game be Delayed? When Will it Start?

The first pitch of Thursday night’s Field of Dreams Game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Minnesota Twins in Dyersville, Iowa, is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. EDT. Fans can watch the game on Netflix.

The game is inspired by the 1989 film “Field of Dreams” starring Kevin Costner. The field for tonight’s game is adjacent to the movie site.

Unfortunately, there’s a chance tonight’s matchup will be delayed due to rain.

Twins-Phillies Field of Dreams Game: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected Start Time

Earlier in the day, it looked like there was a very strong chance the game would be delayed or postponed due to thunderstorms. Luckily, it’s starting to look like the game will be played and start on time.

Meteorologist Kevin Roth wrote on X: “Pretty pleased with model trends in Dyersville Iowa for the Field of Dreams game. Heavy stuff likely holds well South, and I’m not expecting more than a few sprinkles over the ballpark. I lowered the risk level on the @PropFinderApp forecast.”

The tarp was on the field earlier in the day, but it’s now off.

MLB.com’s Paul Casella wrote on X: “There is no tarp on the field and the current plan is for Phillies and Twins to proceed with BP as planned. MLB will meet with the weather folks and both teams again around 6 o’clock ET for the latest update on tonight’s Field of Dreams Game.”

This post will be updated with the latest information on the weather for the game.

Philadelphia Phillies Lineup

Minnesota Twins Lineup

Philadelphia Phillies Starting Pitcher

Right-hander Aaron Nola will start for Philadelphia tonight. He is 3-9 with a 5.47 ERA and 129 strikeouts this year.

Minnesota Twins Starting Pitcher

Right-hander Taj Bradley will start for Minnesota tonight. He is 9-4 with a 3.76 ERA and 148 strikeouts this season.