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Will the Phillies-Twins Field of Dreams Game be Delayed? When Will it Start?

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MLB at Field of Dreams: Chicago Cubs v Cincinnati Reds
Getty
DYERSVILLE, IOWA - AUGUST 11: A general view of signage prior to the game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs at Field of Dreams on August 11, 2022 in Dyersville, Iowa. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The first pitch of Thursday night’s Field of Dreams Game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Minnesota Twins in Dyersville, Iowa, is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. EDT. Fans can watch the game on Netflix.

The game is inspired by the 1989 film “Field of Dreams” starring Kevin Costner. The field for tonight’s game is adjacent to the movie site.

Unfortunately, there’s a chance tonight’s matchup will be delayed due to rain.

Twins-Phillies Field of Dreams Game: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected Start Time

MLB at Field of Dreams: Chicago Cubs v Cincinnati Reds

GettyDYERSVILLE, IOWA – AUGUST 11: A general view of the Field of Dreams prior to the game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs on August 11, 2022 in Dyersville, Iowa. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Earlier in the day, it looked like there was a very strong chance the game would be delayed or postponed due to thunderstorms. Luckily, it’s starting to look like the game will be played and start on time.

Meteorologist Kevin Roth wrote on X: “Pretty pleased with model trends in Dyersville Iowa for the Field of Dreams game. Heavy stuff likely holds well South, and I’m not expecting more than a few sprinkles over the ballpark. I lowered the risk level on the  @PropFinderApp forecast.”

The tarp was on the field earlier in the day, but it’s now off.

MLB.com’s Paul Casella wrote on X: “There is no tarp on the field and the current plan is for Phillies and Twins to proceed with BP as planned. MLB will meet with the weather folks and both teams again around 6 o’clock ET for the latest update on tonight’s Field of Dreams Game.”

This post will be updated with the latest information on the weather for the game.

Philadelphia Phillies Lineup

2026 MLB All-Star Game

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 14: Interim manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on before the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

  1. Kyle Schwarber DH
  2. Trea Turner SS
  3. Bryce Harper RF
  4. Luis Arraez 2B
  5. Bryson Stott 3B
  6. Alec Bohm 1B
  7. Brandon Marsh LF
  8. JT Realmuto C
  9. Justin Crawford CF

Minnesota Twins Lineup

Minnesota Twins v Kansas City Royals

GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – APRIL 01: Manager Derek Shelton #8 of the Minnesota Twins looks on during the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on April 01, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

  1. Trevor Larnach LF
  2. Byron Buxton CF
  3. Ryan Jeffers C
  4. Josh Bell DH
  5. Royce Lewis 1B
  6. Kody Clemens 2B
  7. Luke Keaschall RF
  8. Brooks Lee 3B
  9. Kaelen Culpepper SS

Philadelphia Phillies Starting Pitcher

Philadelphia Phillies v Miami Marlins

GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – JULY 28: Aaron Nola #27 of the Philadelphia Phillies delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot park on July 28, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

Right-hander Aaron Nola will start for Philadelphia tonight. He is 3-9 with a 5.47 ERA and 129 strikeouts this year.

Minnesota Twins Starting Pitcher

Minnesota Twins v Seattle Mariners

GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – AUGUST 02: Taj Bradley #26 of the Minnesota Twins pitches during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 02, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Olivia Vanni/Getty Images)

Right-hander Taj Bradley will start for Minnesota tonight. He is 9-4 with a 3.76 ERA and 148 strikeouts this season.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Will the Phillies-Twins Field of Dreams Game be Delayed? When Will it Start?

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