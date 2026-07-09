Phillies Announce Trea Turner Decision Before Reds Game

The Philadelphia Phillies are wrapping up a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday afternoon.

With the series knotted at one apiece, it’s a rubber match between Cincinnati and Philadelphia.

Before the Reds-Phillies series finale, the Phils dropped their lineup, and it features a Trea Turner decision. Turner got a rare day off in yesterday’s game, and it was a rare start at the leadoff spot for Bryce Harper.

More MLB on Heavy: Philadelphia Phillies ‘Realistic’ Proposed Trade for Tarik Skubal Revealed

Trea Turner Back in Phillies Lineup

On Thursday, the Reds are sending Brady Singer to get the start. Jesus Luzardo is taking the ball for the Phillies, who hope to inch closer to first place in the NL East.

Courtesy of @UnderdogMLB, here is the Phillies official lineup (for 7/9):

Phillies 7/9: “T. Turner SS K. Schwarber DH B. Harper 1B B. Marsh LF A. Bohm 3B B. Stott 2B G. Rincones Jr. RF J. Realmuto C J. Crawford CF J. Luzardo SP”

Some notables from the lineup drop: Trea Turner is back hitting first, and Bryce Harper reclaims his role batting third. With the right-handed pitcher Singer pitching for the Reds, Philadelphia has added a couple of new lefties to form an advantage.

More MLB on Heavy: Yankees Reveal Anthony Volpe Status Before Rays Series Finale