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Phillies Announce Trea Turner Decision Before Reds Game

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San Francisco Giants v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Two
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 30: Trea Turner #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts in the dugout after hitting a home run during the first inning of game two of a doubleheader against the San Francisco Giants at Citizens Bank Park on April 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies are wrapping up a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday afternoon.

With the series knotted at one apiece, it’s a rubber match between Cincinnati and Philadelphia.

Before the Reds-Phillies series finale, the Phils dropped their lineup, and it features a Trea Turner decision. Turner got a rare day off in yesterday’s game, and it was a rare start at the leadoff spot for Bryce Harper.

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Trea Turner Back in Phillies Lineup

San Diego Padres v Philadelphia Phillies

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 4: Trea Turner #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies high fives teammates after scoring a run in the bottom of the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park on June 4, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Padres 6-4. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Reds are sending Brady Singer to get the start. Jesus Luzardo is taking the ball for the Phillies, who hope to inch closer to first place in the NL East.

Courtesy of @UnderdogMLB, here is the Phillies official lineup (for 7/9):

Phillies 7/9: “T. Turner SS K. Schwarber DH B. Harper 1B B. Marsh LF A. Bohm 3B B. Stott 2B G. Rincones Jr. RF J. Realmuto C J. Crawford CF J. Luzardo SP”

Some notables from the lineup drop: Trea Turner is back hitting first, and Bryce Harper reclaims his role batting third. With the right-handed pitcher Singer pitching for the Reds, Philadelphia has added a couple of new lefties to form an advantage.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Phillies Announce Trea Turner Decision Before Reds Game

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