Phillies’ Bryce Harper is Elite After Dave Dombrowski Comments

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper has been nothing short of elite thus far in 2026.

The 33-year-old slugger is coming off a down year last season. In a ‘down year’ for the future Hall of Famer, he still managed 27 home runs and an .827 OPS. Those numbers led to one of the most absurd press conference answers in the last decade.

President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski was quoted as saying Harper was “not elite” in 2025. Regardless of whether the math checks out on that one, it appalled many and surely upset the Phillies’ star.

During the offseason, Harper was seen wearing a shirt that said “Not Elite” on the front. While in the trenches of an offseason grind, working like a dog in the summer heat, Harper neglected to forget his front office’s comments. And this season, a mad Harper is most definitely elite.

Bryce Harper is Tearing it Up in 2026

Even though Philadelphia finds itself scuffling early, it has nothing to do with Harper’s performance. Through 173 at-bats, the left-hander already has 12 bombs, 1.4 WAR, and a 152 OPS+.

Although Harper’s fielding has been rather atrocious, the bat has come around so much that it doesn’t even matter. You wanted elite Mr. Dombrowksi? You got it.

Harper is still struggling with chasing and occasional whiffs. And that’s the scary part. If the slugger were to dial back on expanding the zone, a third MVP trophy could sneakily make way into the conversation.

Philadelphia fans, although upset, and for good reason, aren’t turning a blind eye to Harper’s reemergence.

MLB World Reacts to Harper’s Elite Start

Jarred Carrabis: “Bryce Harper is still very much elite.”

Baseball Unstitched: “In case you were wondering, Bryce Harper has had an ELITE start to the month of May: 65 PA, .321/.415/.696, .470 wOBA, 202 wRC+.”

Just Baseball Media: “Bryce Harper’s last 30 games played: 1.002 OPS, 10 HR, 19 RBI. Don’t forget this guy is elite.”

Ryan M. Spaeder: “I cannot believe the #Phillies get to have Bryce Harper. Dude is so elite. Absolute savage up there.”

The Good Phight: “Back to .500. Six straight series wins. Our ace hasn’t allowed a run since April. Kyle Schwarber is on pace for like 70 homers and a million RBI. Bryce Harper is elite. Vibes are high.”

John Stolnis: “Bryce Harper‘s home run on Saturday proved he’s playing at an “elite” level right now. So yeah, wear whatever T-shirt you want, Bryce!”

The Phillies Need More on Offense

Outside of Harper and a monster start from Kyle Schwarber, the Philly offense has been stagnant.

Bryson Sott, Adolis Garcia, Alec Bohm, and Trea Turner have yet to settle in. The latter, especially. If Turner were to find his All-Star form, it could completely transform the Phillies lineup.

If Philadelphia can’t turn the ship around, it could be the end of a not-so-elite era. The Phillies have been consistently competitive for some time and have yet to hoist a World Series trophy. Even if Harper were to lock down a third MVP, I’m sure fans would rather have wins than elite players. It’s time for the veterans to reboot and relaunch their attack on the NL East.