Phillies Interim Manager Reveals When Struggling Shortstop Will Return to Lineup

Trea Turner wasn’t in the Philadelphia Phillies starting lineup against the Marlins. Interim manager Don Mattingly told reporters, including Matt Gelb of The Athletic, that Turner is expected to return to the lineup for the series finale.

“Trea’s pretty good today, expect him to be ready to go tomorrow,” Mattingly told NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Christopher Babos. “A little sore and stiff, but he said he felt a lot better when he got here than when he woke up.”

Turner left the Phillies’ 7-0 win over the Marlins after he was hit in the right wrist by a William Kempner pitch. The injury was described as a right wrist contusion, with X-rays negative.

Edmundo Sosa starts the series’ middle game at shortstop for the Phillies. Mattingly said Turner could be available on defense, but doesn’t feel comfortable about the possibility of him hitting in this game.

The Phillies will try to claim a series win over their division rival to further separate in the National League Wild Card race.

Trea Turner’s Struggles at the Plate

The 2026 season hasn’t been kind to the Phillies’ $300 million shortstop. On the season, he’s slashing .216/.268/.326 with seven home runs and a 64 wRC+. He’s been one of the least productive hitters in baseball.

Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly had hinted at giving some of his veteran hitters off days, including Turner. With him sidelined for this game, it sort of works out in that fashion.

Turner’s struggles have revealed a fatal flaw in the Phillies lineup. Since he’s sandwiched by Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber, the 32-year-old has to keep the lineup going. He also serves as a right-handed counter should opposing managers matchup a left-handed pitcher on the left-handed-hitting Schwarber and Harper.

Despite those struggles, Mattingly is confident the three-time All-Star shortstop will turn his season around. He adds a speed dimension to the top of the Phillies order, which creates extra pressure when opposing pitchers face the middle of their lineup.

What the Phillies Need to Do With Their Lineup

The Phillies have been one of the worst-hitting teams against left-handers this season. They enter play with a .221/.303/.375 slash against southpaws. Their 88 wRC+ in that split ranks as the eighth-worst in MLB.

They’ve already started addressing that problem by acquiring Derek Hill. Hill owns a .780 OPS against lefties for his career, starting against left-handers Shane Drohan and Kyle Harrison. He’s serving in a platoon with rookie center fielder Justin Crawford.

The club is still looking for more right-handed bats in the outfield. The club has been linked to Seiya Suzuki and Jo Adell. Suzuki gives the Phillies an everyday hitter, whereas Adell has wider platoon splits.

In addition to what additions they make at the deadline, they need more production from their right-handed bats. None of the right-handed bats they opened the season with have a wRC+ of at least 100, which is considered average. That includes a lineup featuring Trea Turner and Alec Bohm in the top four spots.

They’ve cycled through so many players without getting any results. Otto Kemp and Felix Reyes played in a platoon role in the outfield, but didn’t hit enough to stick.