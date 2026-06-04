Phillies Linked to Trading for All-Star Outfielder

The Philadelphia Phillies, after a horrible start to the season, have finally found their stride as we enter June.

Philadelphia’s pitching has been fantastic, with starters Zack Wheeler and Cristopher Sánchez dominating hitters.

However, the hitting has been suspect. On Thursday, the Phillies finally broke a streak of scoring four or fewer runs in 13 consecutive games.

While lefties Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Brandon Marsh are having good years, the right-handers have struggled immensely.

J.T. Realmuto, Trea Turner, Alec Bohm and Adolis Garcia have had terrible starts to the 2026 season. This leads many to wonder if the Phillies could make an external addition to their right-handed hitting core.

Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report wrote that outfielder Heliot Ramos could be an option for Philadelphia.

What Could Ramos Bring to the Philadelphia Phillies?

The San Francisco Giants selected Ramos in the first round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the Leadership Christian Academy in Puerto Rico.

He would make his debut in 2022, but would play the next two years sparingly. In 2024, he would play his first full season with the Giants.

That year, in 121 games, he would slash .269/.322/.469 with 22 home runs and 72 runs driven in. He would earn an All-Star Game appearance.

However, in 2025, his production would go down a bit, slashing .256/.328/.400 with 21 home runs and 69 runs driven in.

So far in 2026, he has upped his production in the power department but has struggled to get on base.

However, a quad injury has limited him to just 44 games, placing him on the injured list.

Ramos would bring power and clutch hitting to any organization. However, he plays a poor left field, with -9 Outs Above Average during the 2025 season, per Baseball Savant.

But where do you put Ramos?

Where Does Ramos Fit?

Marsh is having a career year with Philadelphia, currently leading the National League with a .335 average.

He has been receiving most of the reps in left field for Philadelphia.

With Justin Crawford and Garcia getting most of the reps at the other two outfield positions, it’s hard to figure out where to place Ramos.

Marsh has proven himself not to need a platoon mate against left-handed pitching this season. However, Ramos is slashing .308/.357/.538 against left-handers this season, and could give Marsh a rest on days against a left-hander.

If Garcia and Crawford continue their poor pace, one of the two may be moved to the bench, with Ramos and/or Marsh taking their spot in the outfield.

With three years of arbitration remaining after this season, Ramos is a highly-regarded trade chip that could be in Philadelphia for the long haul.

Ramos will not be a free agent until after the 2029 season. With Garcia on only a one-year deal, Ramos could take his place in the long-term.

If he regains his All-Star form after he returns from injury, he would be a logical trade piece for the Phillies at the Trade Deadline for relatively cheap.