Phillies Expected to Call Up Former Yankees All-Star Pitcher During Mets Series

The Philadelphia Phillies lost their eighth game of their last 12 against the Washington Nationals last night. While they still hold a slight lead in the National League Wild Card race, they’re beginning to fade with only 11 games left.

Ahead of the loss last night, the Phillies placed starting pitcher Jesús Luzardo on the 15-day injured list with shoulder inflammation.

His injury leaves quite a large hole in the Phillies starting rotation. They have yet to announce their rotation for the New York Mets series this weekend, but are predicted to promote a former-New York Yankees former pitcher.

Phillies Predicted to Promote Nestor Cortes for New York Mets Series

Aside from Zack Wheeler starting the final game against the Washington Nationals, the Phillies have yet to make any final decisions on their weekend rotation. However, newly signed free agent Nestor Cortes is a candidate to pitch this weekend against the New York Mets.

“Nestor Cortes is in consideration to join the Phillies this weekend in New York,” Phillies Tailgate wrote on X. “Here’s how he’s fared in the Minor Leagues so far: 9/8 (Low-A) 1.0 IP|2 H|1 ER|0 BB|1 K; 9/12 (AAA) 1.0 IP|1 H|1 ER|0 BB|1 K; 9/14 (AAA) 1.2 IP|3 H|2 ER|0 BB|3 K.”

Cortes has not pitched in the major since September 3, 2025. He underwent surgery last season with the San Diego Padres to repair a tear in his left bicep.

The pitching veteran’s 2025 stat line certainly was a reflection of injury to come. Cortes was 2-4 with a 6.27 ERA and 29 strikeouts in eight games.

Before the Padres, Cortes pitched made two starts with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2025. He was traded to the Brewers in exchange for Devin Williams, via the New York Yankees.

Cortes spent five season in the Bronx, four of which were consecutive. In 2022, he pitched his best statistical season, while earning his first All-Star bid. The lefty was 12-4 with a 2.44 ERA and 162 strikeouts.

What We Know About Jesús Luzardo’s Injury?

While Jesús Luzardo’s injury could not have come at worse time, Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly is alluding that it is simply precautionary and shouldn’t be long term.

“Big development: Phillies are putting Jesús Luzardo on the IL,” Phillies beat writer Matt Gleb wrote on Tuesday. “He was not feeling as well as they expected today. The rest is very much unsure. They are not ruling him out for potential postseason start, Don Mattingly said.”

His injury has been listed as shoulder inflammation and and could return for the final game of the regular season.

“Luzardo had an MRI on Saturday that showed no serious issues, and he did not throw Sunday or Monday,” per ESPN. “Interim manager Don Mattingly said the Phillies’ medical personnel believed Luzardo was better Tuesday but not as far along as they would like.”

The 28-year-old is 14-5 with a 2.87 ERA this season, making his first All-Star appearance and ranking second in the NL with a career-high 221 strikeouts.