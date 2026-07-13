Philadelphia Phillies Still Owe Struggling Player $25 Million Per Season

The Philadelphia Phillies enter the MLB All-Star break right in the thick of things in the National League East, and after surging to nearly catch up to the Atlanta Braves for first place, the Phillies have to love where they are headed into the break.

However, the Phillies are almost surely going to be searching for back-end of the starting rotation help as the MLB trade deadline looms. The struggles of Aaron Nola have become too apparent, and his contract situation is one that can not be ignored, especially because Nola signed his massive deal recently, and he is still owed a ton of money on his contract, which runs through the 2030 season.

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Aaron Nola’s Contract Can Not be Ignored

Once one of the Phillies most consistent starters in franchise history, Aaron Nola seems to have lost all feel of his pitches, and has become awfully easy for opposing lineups to bang around.

Per Spotrac.com, here is the description of Nola’s contract:

“Aaron Nola signed a 7 year, $172,000,000 contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, including $172,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $24,571,429. In 2026, Nola will earn a base salary of $24,571,428, while carrying a total salary of $24,571,428.”

He is owed $25 million per season until the 2030 campaign concludes.

In a meaningful NL Pennant race, where the Phillies are trying to keep pace with the Dodgers, Brewers, Braves, and Cubs, Philadelphia can ill-afford to keep wasting starts, and not only is Nola not effective anymore, but he’s unable to go deep into games.

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Aaron Nola’s 2026 Season/MLB Career

Aaron Nola has spent his entire 12-year MLB career with the Philadelphia Phillies. Over 304 total starts, he carries a lifetime ERA of 3.93 with 1978 strikeouts over 1812+ innings pitched.

Those are very solid numbers for a starter of Aaron Nola’s tenure, and he will also always be remembered as a pitcher who elevated his game in the MLB playoffs.

However, his stats over the past two seasons have been far less impressive. In 2025, Nola carried an ERA of 6.01 over 17 starts.

This season? Aaron Nola’s ERA sits at 5.75 across 19 starts and 97 innings. He’s still been able to strike batters out, but his 31 walks issued and 20 home runs allowed aren’t very encouraging marks.

The Phillies are in a very tough spot with Aaron Nola and his contract status. As noted, his $172 million deal is fully guaranteed, but Nola’s production is moving southward quickly, and the Phillies may be at a crossroads with what to do with his services.

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