Boston Red Sox Proposed Trade for Cubs’ Matt Shaw Revealed

After an incredibly strong finish to the first half of the season, the Boston Red Sox are now 46-48 heading into the All-Star break, which is good for third place in the AL East. The Red Sox had been in the cellar of the division for pretty much the entirety of the first few months of the season, but a nine-game winning streak to head into the break gives Boston brand new life.

Another thing the recent winning surge has done for the Red Sox is potentially completely change their MLB trade deadline plans. Once obvious sellers, the Red Sox may want to consider entering the buyers market now, and one name that Boston had been linked to in the past is Chicago Cubs infielder Matt Shaw.

Regardless of the ‘buyer’ or ‘seller’ status the Red Sox hold, there have still been several reports of Boston wanting to acquire a right-handed hitting infielder, and Matt Shaw could be the perfect option.

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What Could a Red Sox-Cubs Trade for Matt Shaw Look Like?

A few weeks ago, several members of the baseball industry firmly believed that this Red Sox front office would be a guaranteed seller due to their record and standing in the AL East.

However, now, the growing belief is that the Red Sox could become buyers this trade deadline, as they still hold MLB playoff aspirations.

Here is a hypothetical trade package that could land Matt Shaw from the Chicago Cubs in Boston.

Red Sox receive: INF Matt Shaw

Cubs receive: LHP Patrick Sandoval, INF prospect Mikey Romero (BOS #11)

Matt Shaw is batting .246 (130 ABs) this season with four home runs, 20 runs scored, 20 RBI, and an OPS+ of 106.

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Who Says ‘No’ To this Hypothetical Deal?

With the Red Sox growing belief in their playoff chances this season, it would be hard for Boston to say no to this proposed trade.

Patrick Sandoval has hardly pitched this season, and he’s been named as a top trade candidate across several rumors. Considering the Red Sox shifting trade deadline plans, the likes of Aroldis Chapman, Willson Contreras, and Sonny Gray may be off the board for other suitors.

The Red Sox and Cubs have long been linked to making a meaningful trade for Matt Shaw, and this could finally be the time where a deal gets done.

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