MLB Trade Rumors: Red Sox Deadline Plans, Yankees Still Seeking Bullpen Support, Potential Bidding War Between Braves-Phillies for Joe Ryan

The Major League Baseball trade deadline is just over three weeks away, and with some minor trades transpiring across the league already, there’s surely a lot more to come in the following weeks. MLB trade rumors are swirling everywhere, and on Sunday, July 12, a new report emerged from USA Today’s Bob Nightenagle that suggests Tarik Skubal may want to stay in Detroit for the rest of the season. Of course, it’s partially just speculation, because what Skubal wants may be different than what the Detroit Tigers want, but that’s a huge development in recent trade rumors.

Another massive development over the past week or so has been the Boston Red Sox recent surge back into AL playoff contention. The American League isn’t putting on the best show this season, as the Red Sox (who are under .500), are just a game out of a playoff spot on the last day before the MLB All-Star break. So, after it looked like they would likely be sellers at this deadline, Boston’s trade deadline plans may be shifting by the day, and there’s almost certainly going to hold onto their key players until the very last day before a decision is made. Remember, the Red Sox also have some of the more coveted players thought to be on the market.

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Are the Red Sox Trade Deadline Plans Shifting?

It appears so. The Boston Red Sox are 45-48 after going 8-2 in their last 10 games. They’ve won eight straight games and will go for the sweep of the Mets on Sunday afternoon. Boston has a wealth of ‘tradeable assets’, which include names like Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras, Aroldis Chapman, and Jarred Duran. All names that have steadily been linked in trade rumors, but Craig Breslow and the rest of the Red Sox front office may have a completely different trade deadline plan now, after the recent winning surge.

The Red Sox could very well go from sellers to strong buyers in the market. Perhaps their biggest need is another front-line starter with Garrett Crochet still sidelined, and a right-handed hitting infield bat.

So, the Red Sox now carry heavy speculation ahead of Aug. 3, and it will be very interesting to see the moves they make as well as the names they get connected to.

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New York Yankees Still Seeking Bullpen Help

The New York Yankees, per usual, are always going to dominate headlines around this part of the season, and given their constant World Series aspirations, Brian Cashman is under a lot of pressure to get this trade deadline right.

New York’s biggest need remains bullpen help. Here are some of the ‘likely’ available trade candidates that they may target: JoJo Romero, Antonio Senzatela, Pete Fairbanks, and AJ Minter.

Sources near and around the Yankees have already indicated that their main focus will be bullpen help, especially with the recent struggles of Camilo Doval, and lacking a true southpaw leverage arm in the Pen.

Braves-Phillies Bidding War for Joe Ryan

The last, and perhaps most important storyline to watch out for over the next three weeks is definitely going to be the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies potential bidding war for Joe Ryan. If Tarik Skubal is no longer going to be traded this season, Joe Ryan immediately surfaces as the top starter available (if the Twins trade him), and he is certainly going to come with a hefty pricetag.

The Braves’ need for a starting pitcher is growing drastically by the day, but the Phillies believe they need another back-end rotation arm, as well, and Dave Dombrowski has been a lot more willing to part with top prospects than Alex Anthopoulos has, which sets up for a bidding war between the NL East foes.

Atlanta holds just a two-game lead in the NL East. Philadelphia has been one of the hottest teams in baseball since early May. With the two duking it out for the division crown, both organizations will likely be targeting similar players, which makes this Joe Ryan- Braves/Phillies a fascinating storyline to watch out for over the next few weeks.

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