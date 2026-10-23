Phillies Named Possible Landing Spot for Cubs 4-Time Gold Glover

The Philadelphia Phillies saw their season come to an end at the hands of the Atlanta Braves in the National League wild card series earlier this month. Things aren’t exactly looking up for them either, even after retaining Don Mattingly as their manager for the next two years.

The team is aging rapidly, so to stay in contention, they may need to make some moves in free agency. The outfield has some holes that need to be filled after the World Series reaches its conclusion.

Three Chicago Cubs outfielders are free agents, and that includes switch-hitter and former All-Star Ian Happ. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed several teams that could be suitors for Happ and the other Cubs outfielders, and the Phillies were named among the top five.

“The Phillies took a flier on Adolis García last offseason hoping he could be a buy-low solution to their need for a right-handed hitting outfielder, but a torn lat muscle ended his season in June. Right field was a black hole until Bryce Harper moved back there following the deadline addition of Luis Arraez,” Reuter wrote.