Phillies Trade Proposal Swaps Starting Pitcher for All-Star Center Fielder

Ranger Suarez made a big step in his rehab journey back after missing time with lower back stiffness. Which is obviously great news for the Philadelphia Phillies.

But perhaps it could also be great news for a team about 90 minutes southwest of Citizens Bank Park.

On Tuesday, Suarez made the third start in his rehab assignment. Originally scheduled to pitch for Single-A Clearwater, Suarez instead took the mound for Triple-A Lehigh Valley, and he was masterful … perhaps too good.

Facing the Columbus Clippers, Suarez pitched 5.0 innings and give up no runs on two hits, with five strikeouts and two walks, as the IronPigs went on to win 7-3. The Phillies had hoped that Suarez could make 75 pitches in the game, but he was very efficient and got through the 15 outs on just 59 pitches, 40 of them strikes, as the team decided not to bring him back out for the sixth inning.

Ranger Suarez Close to Return, Could Give Phillies Surplus of Starters

Suarez, who will be a free agent after the season, is scheduled to make one more rehab start on Sunday with Lehigh Valley, and the Phillies hope he will be able to make 85-90 pitches. He could then be back with Philadelphia by next weekend’s home series against the Diamondbacks.

Suarez’s return may actually give the Phillies what most teams could only dream of: a surplus of starting pitchers. Kenneth Teape of Sports Illustrated believes the team could use that surplus to address concerns in center field, proposing a trade of Suarez to Baltimore for another pending free agent, Cedric Mullins, an All-Star in 2021 who is currently slashing .290/.443/.623.

“Both teams would be dealing from a position of strength to address a weakness and would fortify their rosters for what they hope is a deep October run,” Teape wrote.

Adding Ranger Suarez to Rotation Could Create Logjam

Barring a trade, the question then becomes how Suarez’s return will reshape the Phillies starting rotation.

When Suarez was originally sidelined by the back issue late in spring training, it was initially thought that his misfortune would give Taijuan Walker a brief reprieve from the long relief/spot starter position that he was earmarked to fill. But Walker has been one of the Phillies’ best starting pitchers, going 1-1 with a 2.29 ERA. In 19.2 innings, Walker has allowed seven runs, five of them earned, on 15 hits, with 16 strikeouts and eight walks.

The pitcher who has struggled most has actually been ace Aaron Nola, who has mysteriously lost velocity and limped out to a 0-5 start with a 6.43 ERA. Opposing batters are hitting .301 off of Nola, who has walked 11 in 28 innings.

“I’m not getting the results,” Nola said after his latest loss, 5-4 to the Mets on Monday. “When I do get a groundball, it’s going through holes. My fastball’s not where I need it to be right now and I hope the velocity starts to kick up here soon. Curveball, changeup felt pretty good tonight. But when the ball’s over the plate, they’re not missing it right now.”

Cristopher Sánchez (2-1, 3.42) has opened the season strong start, but he had to leave his start on Tuesday after just two innings due to left forearm soreness. The left-hander struggled through two innings, throwing 58 pitches, only 33 for strikes, and allowing four hits and two walks while striking out two and throwing a wild pitch.

Prospect Andrew Painter has impressed in his rehab assignments and is targeting a June debut with the Phillies. Barring any lengthy injury for Sánchez, the Phillies may soon have some pitching decisions to make.

It’s a nice problem to have.