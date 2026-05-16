Phillies Receive Concerning Updates About Top Prospect

The Philadelphia Phillies have been surging since the firing of Rob Thomson and promotion of Don Mattingly to manager. They boast among MLB’s leaders in batting average in Brandon Marsh and the leader in home runs in Kyle Schwarber. Cris Sanchez and Zack Wheeler are back in ace form. However, there is one issue in the organization that could linger beyond this season.

Aidan Miller is the Phillies top prospect, but he hasn’t swung a bat this season. Since Spring Training, Miller has been dealing with a mysterious back injury.

The air of mystery around Miller’s injury situation has been compounded by third baseman Alec Bohm’s struggles at the plate this season, and the anticipation that Miller could claim the spot at some point this season. While the full extent of what is happening with Miller remains unknown, there has still been a trickle of updates on his condition.

Latest Updates

Since Spring Training, Aidan Miller has dealt with a back injury, and until recently, little information about its extent had been made public.

Sports Illustrated and The Good Phight contributor Jeff Kerr tweeted an update on Miller’s health.

“Update on Aidan Miller: He’s still not swinging a bat yet. Per Don Mattingly, Miller is not at baseball activity yet,” Kerr wrote.

MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki, on the May 8 edition of “The Phillies Show,” gave a further update on Miller and his recent level of activity.

“In an ideal world Aidan Miller would be healthy and playing a lot of shortstop and third base for the Iron Pigs, but a couple of weeks ago he started to take ground balls and was doing rotational exercises gearing up towards swinging a bat again, well he is no longer taking ground balls, he is no longer doing any baseball activities, you might call that a set back, I might call that a setback. It is a serious, serious back issue,” Zolecki said.

Miller’s inability to play this season would be a major blow to the Phillies organization, as he’s a player the franchise and baseball at large have a lot of faith in.

Future of the Franchise

The Phillies third base situation moving forward is still fluid, with Alec Bohm becoming a free agent at the end of the season. Many expect Aidan Miller to fulfill those duties next season, but with the status of his back injury still up in the air, those plans could change.

However, what is not in doubt is Miller’s superstar potential when he finally does make it to the big leagues.

In January, Dan Roche of NBC Sports Philadelphia wrote about former MLB GM and current MLB Network host Steve Phillips raving about Miller’s potential.

“The Phillies and their fans felt like they got a gut punch when they lost out on Bo Bichette; Get over it. Listen, Aidan Miller is the future of this organization,” Phillips said. “He’s playing shortstop right now, but he ultimately may move to second, he may move to third, but he can swing the bat,”

Phillips then brought the unique combination of speed, plate discipline, and power that Miller possesses.

“This young man has legit speed. Stole 59 bases last year, and some of the comparisons are Alex Bregman, but with speed,” Phillips continued. “I mean, great plate discipline, pitch recognition. He’s got pop in the bat. He’s got athleticism. He can play solid defense at shortstop, maybe third or second base.”

Phillies fans are eager for Aidan Miller’s arrival in the big leagues, but for the moment, it appears that they will have to be patient.