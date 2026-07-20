Phillies Rumored To ‘Love’ the Idea of Adding Mets’ Breakout Arm

As the MLB trade deadline approaches, rumors are swirling–and the Philadelphia Phillies may want to acquire relief pitcher Luke Weaver from the Mets.

On a recent Instagram post by @dugoutreport, they slotted Weaver as a fit for Philly.

They wrote: “The Phillies would “love” to acquire Luke Weaver from the Mets at the trade deadline, per Bob Nightengale. With Philadelphia looking to strengthen its bullpen for another postseason run, Weaver has reportedly emerged as one of their top targets. Would you want to see the Mets trade him to a division rival? Via SleeperMets.”

Weaver, 32, is a former first-round draft pick by the St. Louis Cardinals. Since his heyday as a first-rounder, he’s transformed himself into a very effective backend arm.

This season in Queens, he’s sporting a 2.03 ERA, 43 strikeouts, and one save through 40 innings of work. That all shakes out to a savvy 1.6 bWAR.

Weaver’s bread and butter is deception. Although he has velocity, he sneaks up on hitters with a deep pitch mix and fiery mound presence. Doesn’t that just sound like Philly?

With the recent news of Phillies’ reliever Brad Keller going down for the rest of the season, they’ll need a replacement. All signs point to October for the Phils, and Weaver would be a good option down the stretch.

Fans are more than on board with the idea.

Social Media Reacts to Phillies’ Potentially Acquiring Luke Weaver

Here’s what people are saying:

Underdog MLB: “Nightengale: Phillies would love to acquire Luke Weaver, but price tag may be high.”

Anthony Schorling: “What would the return be exactly? Phillies don’t really have the farm to interest the Mets when there are several better suitors elsewhere.”

Ernest Dove: “If the Phillies would like to have Luke Weaver, let’s go ahead and get the offer going of parting with one of their top 3 prospects and sign me up, I guess. Throw in a lottery ticket in the deal from their rookie ball level. Who says no?”

Mets Batflip: “The Phillies would love to acquire Luke Weaver, but the price tag is expected to be high, per @BNightengale. Good.”

Mike: “A Clay Holmes + Luke Weaver package deal would be fantastic. Would address both of the White Sox’s biggest needs in one trade.”

The Good Phight: “The Phillies have so many issues. However, they’ve won 75% of the games started by Sanchez, Wheeler, and Luzardo, so it gives me some confidence that if they are aggressive, we can do something in October. Although they’d need to be very aggressive as this offense is disastrous.”

The Phillies/Mets Right Now

The Phillies and Mets are facing off right out of the gate after the All-Star break.

New York managed a 6-1 win tonight, on July 19.

The Mets’ season is all but over, but it seems they’re using the latter half to lay down a runway for young players.

The best-case scenario for Philadelphia is to make a deep run. Conversely, the Mets want to be a thorn in their side.

Time will only tell for both teams, but Weaver would surely aid the Phillies.