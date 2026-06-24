Phillies Trade Prediction Lands Giants’ $151 Million Infielder in Philadelphia

Reports across Major League Baseball have indicated that the San Francisco Giants are open to sellers this trade deadline cycle, so let the speculation and rumors commence on where their top trade candidates will land.

mlb.com/news/rafael-devers-matt-chapman-willy-adames-among-giants-trade-candidates”>MLB.com writer Maria Guardado wrote (on 6/24):

“While the Giants look like clear sellers heading into the Aug. 3 Trade Deadline, Posey said he hasn’t lost hope that the team could still get hot and find a way to turn it around in the coming weeks. Still, he recognizes that he needs to do his due diligence and be prepared to pivot toward the future if the Giants continue to flounder.”

As the Philadelphia Phillies continue their pursuit of gaining ground in the NL East, they could be a good trade partner with the Giants for infielder Matt Chapman. The Phillies are expected to firmly be in trade conversations this season, and if Chapman is seriously made available, it would be worth it for Dave Dombrowski to make a call to Buster Posey to see what the price tag on the Giants’ $151 million infielder is.

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Phillies Urged to Trade for Matt Chapman

In a recent trade rumors piece for Bleacher Report, MLB writer Zachary D. Rymer names one trade all 30 MLB teams should make this August, and for the Phillies, Rymer urges the Phillies to make a move for Matt Chapman:

“Philadelphia Phillies (43-36): They’ll get Matt Chapman from the Giants”

“Yeah, we’re going for it with this one. And for two good reasons: the Phillies rank 29th in rWAR from third base, and 30th in wRC+ from right-handed batters. Chapman is thus the best two-birds, one-stone upgrade they can get.” So, it looks like with this trade idea, Alec Bohm, who is slowly turning his season around, would be pushed out of the fold. The next question becomes what the Phillies would have to give up in return for Matt Chapman, who still has four years left on his lucrative contract. The Phillies could offer a trade package surrounding prospects Justin Crawford and Aroon Escobar. If that’s not enough, Philadelphia could throw in Gabriel Rincones Jr. or another MLB-level player on their roster.

Remember, the Phillies World Series window is now, and Dave Dombrowski has shown a tendency in the past to offload top prospects to improve the current roster.

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Matt Chapman This Season

If the Phillies were to trade for Matt Chapman, the All-Star infielder would come with a lot of accolades.

He’s a 5X Gold Glover and 2X Platinum GG.

This season, over 77 games and 284 at-bats, Chapman is hitting .243 with seven home runs, 17 doubles, and an OPS+ of 104.

It’s unclear what the Phillies want to do with Alec Bohm (who is set to hit free agency after this season), but adding Matt Chapman does feel like a clear upgrade.

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