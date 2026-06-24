Blue Jays Trade Prediction Lands $56 Million All-Star in Toronto

The Toronto Blue Jays finally reached the .500 plateau, but slipped to one game under with a loss to the Houston Astros on Tuesday.
However, Shane Bieber did return to the starting rotation, which is a welcome sign, but the Blue Jays are still expected to be active buyers at MLB’s trade deadline. Toronto still holds firm MLB playoff aspirations, and in such a weak AL, there is plenty of time to get the ball rolling, but what are the chances the Blue Jays front office pulls off a blockbuster trade this summer?
A recent trade prediction by Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer has the Blue Jays making a splash for Marlins’ All-Star starter Sandy Alcantara, who has been the subject of trade rumors for quite some time now.
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Should the Jays Trade for Sandy Alcantara?
Sandy Alcantara made Marlins franchise history on Tuesday night by becoming the all-time leader in strikeouts with over 1,000.
Here is why Rymer believes Alcantara will be traded:
“Alcantara has, of course, been the subject of trade rumors for years. And those have repeatedly gone nowhere, including when the team was in a similar spot as the one it’s in now ahead of the 2025 trade deadline. Given his 95 ERA+ dating back to 2023, though, the Marlins should probably give up on the pretense that Alcantara might again have trade value worthy of a Cy Young Award winner. And while the organization clearly has a solid floor, the focus on this point has to be on raising the ceiling by stockpiling prospects.”
“Miami Marlins (41-39): They’ll trade Sandy Alcantara to the Blue Jays”
Alcantara is in the last year if his $56 million contract, which is part of the reason he stands out as a top trade candidate.
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Do the Blue Jays NEED Sandy Alcantara?
Trading for Sandy Alcantara seems like a good idea on the forefront, but Toronto’s front office would need to really themselves, do we really NEED Sandy Alcantara? And is it worth parting with a top prospect or two?
Alcantara has been a very serviceable starter this season, as he holds a 4.01 ERA over 17 starts and 110 innings pitched.
However, as the Blue Jays finally get their pitching staff healthy, they may want to keep things how they are.
With that being said, Alcantara is a name to keep a close eye on as the calendar turns to July.
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Blue Jays Trade Prediction Lands $56 Million All-Star in Toronto