Blue Jays Trade Prediction Lands $56 Million All-Star in Toronto

The Toronto Blue Jays finally reached the .500 plateau, but slipped to one game under with a loss to the Houston Astros on Tuesday.

However, Shane Bieber did return to the starting rotation, which is a welcome sign, but the Blue Jays are still expected to be active buyers at MLB’s trade deadline. Toronto still holds firm MLB playoff aspirations, and in such a weak AL, there is plenty of time to get the ball rolling, but what are the chances the Blue Jays front office pulls off a blockbuster trade this summer?

A recent trade prediction by Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer has the Blue Jays making a splash for Marlins’ All-Star starter Sandy Alcantara, who has been the subject of trade rumors for quite some time now.

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Should the Jays Trade for Sandy Alcantara?

Sandy Alcantara made Marlins franchise history on Tuesday night by becoming the all-time leader in strikeouts with over 1,000.

Here is why Rymer believes Alcantara will be traded: