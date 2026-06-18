Injured Philadelphia Phillies Player Still Owed $11 Million Next Season

On Thursday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will open up a series with the New York Mets (at home).

They are coming off a series where they won two games (out of three) against the Miami Marlins.

Injured Phillies Player Still Owed $11 Million

Right now, the Phillies are without one of their key players, as Brad Keller is on the IL.

The Phillies wrote (on June 16) via X: “Prior to tonight’s game against the Miami Marlins, the Phillies placed RHP Brad Keller on the 15-day injured (retro to 6/14) with right forearm tendinitis. To fill his spot on the 26-man roster, RHP Max Lazar was recalled from Lehigh Valley (AAA).”

Keller is in the middle of his first season with the Phillies.

He is currently 2-1 with a 4.15 ERA in 31 games.

It’s worth pointing out that the Phillies still owe Keller $11 million next season (on top of the $11 million he will make this year).

FOX Sports: MLB wrote (on December 17, 2025): “The Phillies and Brad Keller are in agreement on a 2-year, $22 million contract, per multiple reports.”

Based on what he is being paid, the Phillies will need Keller to get healthy soon.

In addition, the 30-year-old has not performed up to the level that he did last season with the Chicago Cubs.

He is coming off a year where he went 4-2 with a 2.07 ERA in 68 games.

Looking At Keller’s Career

Keller was picked in the 8th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He has also spent time with the Kansas City Royals, Chicago White Sox, Boston Red Sox (and Cubs).

Over 265 career games, Keller has gone 44-60 with a 4.14 ERA.

Phillies Ahead Of Mets

The Phillies come into their series with the Mets as the second-place team in the National League East with a 40-34 record in 74 games.

They are 21-18 in 39 games at home.