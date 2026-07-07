Phillies Call Up 3-Year MLB Pitcher Ahead of Reds Series

The Philadelphia Phillies start a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds. Prior to the opener, the club announced a bullpen move. Right-hander Max Lazar has been recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and left-hander Kyle Backhus has been optioned to Triple-A.

The move to add a fresh arm likely stems from an overworked middle relief group. The bullpen had to cover 3.2 innings following a short start by Cristopher Sanchez in a 15-1 blowout loss to the Kansas City Royals.

Seth Johnson and Kyle Backhus pitched back-to-back games in the series against the Royals. Lou Trivino threw 29 pitches in his inning. With all three arms potentially down, the club brought back Lazar and sent down Backhus.

This will be Lazar’s second stint in the Phillies bullpen. He was sent down on June 22, as the club needed a fifth starter. They went with a combination of Tim Mayza and Alan Rangel for a few turns.

Lazar owns a 4.73 career ERA in 50 appearances. He’s been used mostly as an up-and-down arm for the past three seasons. 39 of his 50 career appearances are marked as “low-leverage” by Baseball Reference, so that will be his expected role.

The 27-year-old could be temporarily holding a roster spot. The Phillies have yet to name a starter for the second game against the Reds. Lazar could be sent down following this game with that move in mind.

Additionally, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports that the Phillies should get back Brad Keller in this series. Keller has been out since June 16 with forearm tendinitis, but completed a couple of rehab outings with Lehigh Valley over the weekend.

The club has yet to announce any roster moves concerning Keller before their game against the Reds.