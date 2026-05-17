Phillies Release 7-Year MLB Pitcher After Pirates Game

The Philadelphia Phillies have made some changes to their pitching depth.

Philadelphia released seven-year MLB veteran Genesis Cabrera from his minor-league deal, as revealed on the transactions log.

The Phillies signed Cabrera to a minor-league deal in December after a rough 2025 MLB season that saw him pitch for four different teams. In Triple-A, the left-hander had struggled as Cabrera was 1-2 with a 10.38 ERA in 15 games, including his last outing, where he went 0.1 innings, allowing 8 runs, on 6 hits and 2 walks.

According to an international baseball reporter, Edwin Hernandez, Cabrera is expected to field interest from overseas following his release from the Phillies.

“RP Génesis Cabrera, released today by the Phillies, is looking for overseas opportunities. According to sources. I’m told also that NPB teams were interested on him last offseason,” Hernandez wrote on X.

Cabrera originally signed with the Tampa Bay Rays as an international free agent in 2013. He didn’t make his debut until 2019 with the St. Louis Cardinals, as he was acquired by St. Louis in 2018 as part of a package for Tommy Pham.

After parts of five seasons with the Cardinals, he was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in 2023. Following the 2024 season, he elected free agency and signed with the New York Mets.

In 2025, Cabrera pitched for the Mets, Chicago Cubs, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Minnesota Twins, which led to a minor league deal with the Phillies.

Cabrera went 0-1 with a 6.54 ERA in 40 games in 2025. In his MLB career, Cabrera is 17-15 with a 4.24 ERA in 312 games.

Phillies Bring Back Lou Trivino

Along with releasing Cabrera, the Phillies also made another minor-league pitching signing.

Philadelphia announced the team has signed veteran right-hander Lou Trivino on a minor-league deal.

Trivino signed with the Phillies late last year and re-signed on a minor-league deal this offseason. After going 3-0 with a 2.77 ERA in 10 relief outings in Triple-A in the Phillies organization, he triggered his clause to either get promoted to the MLB roster or be released, and the Phillies opted to release him.

The veteran then signed with the Baltimore Orioles but he struggled. Trivino went 0-0 with an 18.00 ERA in two relief appearances with the Baltimore before being released. However, it was just one bad outing, as he allowed 6 runs in 0.2 innings against the Yankees, before pitching 2.1 scoreless innings against the Athletics.

Just days after being released, Trivino has re-signed with the Phillies and will provide the team with some more pitching depth in Triple-A. He could also serve as an option in the bullpen in the near future.

Philadelphia Turning Season Around

The Phillies started off horribly, which led to the team firing manager Rob Thomson.

Since promoting Don Mattingly to interim manager, the Phillies have had plenty of success, and a key reason why is Kyle Schwarber. Schwarber became the first player to 20 home runs, and he was just glad to help the team win.

“I’m just happy that we are finding a way to win games,” Schwarber said. “That’s the biggest thing. Yeah, sure, you want to have success at the plate. Do you want to do a lot of positive things? Yes. … You are way happier with the win than the loss. I’m happy [the home runs] are correlating with the wins.”

The Phillies are 23-23 after Saturday’s win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.