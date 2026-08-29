Philadelphia Phillies Quietly Release 24-Year-Old Player During Angels Series

Following their series with the Seattle Mariners, the Philadelphia Phillies remain out west to take on the Los Angeles Angels this weekend.

Philadelphia still remains five games behind the Atlanta Braves for first place in the NL East, but this series with the Angels is a great opportunity to pick up a couple of wins.

During the Angels series, the Phillies made a small transaction in their organization, which includes releasing 24-year-old player Jean Cabrera.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Suddenly Demote 26-Year-Old Pitcher Before Rockies

Phillies Release Jean Cabrera

The Philadelphia Phillies have released Jean Cabrera from their organization.

His transactions tracker reflects the move:

“Reading Fightin Phils released RHP Jean Cabrera.”

Cabrera is a 24-year-old pitcher who has split time in 2026 between AA and AAA.

At the Double-A level, Jean Cabrera had posted an ERA of 6.86 over 60.1 IP.

With AAA Lehigh Valley, his numbers were a little uglier, as he boasted a 9.32 earned run average.

Across 88.1 total innings pitched in the minors this season, Cabrera has allowed a whopping 75 earned runs with just 67 strikeouts.

The release makes sense when you look at all the underlying #s. He is now officially a free agent and can sign with any MLB organization.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Have Tough Decision to Make Regarding Anthony Volpe & George Lombard Jr.

Looking at Jean Cabrera’s Professional Career

Jean Cabrera is a right-handed pitcher out of Maracay, Venezuela.

He had spent his entire six-year professional career with the Philadelphia Phillies organization.

Across 512.1 total innings pitched in his minor-league career (103 starts), his ERA sits at 4.44 with 502 strikeouts.

Over his first few full seasons in the organization, Cabrera had steadily posted an ERA around 3.50-4.50, but his inflated stats in 2026 have ultimately led to his departure from the organization.

The Philadelphia Phillies Right Now…

The Philadelphia Phillies have a chance to pick up a game on the Chicago Cubs (who lost Friday afternoon) in the NL Wild Card standings.

The difference between the top wild card and second wild card is so crucial.

The good news for the Phillies is they still have seven games against the Atlanta Braves, but Philadelphia will have to stay out west for six more games (3 vs. Angels, 3 vs. Diamondbacks) before returning home to face the Braves.