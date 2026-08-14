Phillies Linked to Japanese Sensation for Next Year’s International Class: Report

The Philadelphia Phillies have never had a prominent player from Japan.

That could soon change.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Phillies are one of four teams in on Japanese star third baseman Teruaki Sato.

Sato is expected to leave the Hanshin Tigers of Nippon Professional Baseball for an opportunity with MLB.

There is some competition for Sato, as Heyman reports that the New York Mets are already scouting him, with the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers also in on him.

While this could be postponed to 2028 amid the upcoming lockout, it will be very interesting to see where the Japanese sensation goes.

Why Are the Philadelphia Phillies Interested in Sato?

Sato is an international prospect entering his age-28 season in 2027. He is a left-handed batter who can play third and first base.

While not quite on the level of Chicago White Sox slugger and former NPB MVP Munetaka Murakami, he has put up great numbers.

With the Hanshin Tigers, Sato is slashing .270/.337/.510 with 151 home runs.

While Sato primarily plays third base, he could be moved to first base, just as Murakami was. However, it would be a new position for him.

Sato has played 528 games at third base, 262 games in the outfield and one game at second base in his NPB career, according to Baseball-Reference. Sato won 2025 Central League MVP honors after hitting 40 home runs with 102 runs driven in. He’s once again mashing in 2026, hitting 27 home runs with a 1.026 OPS in 103 games. In the 2026 World Baseball Classic, Sato went 3-for-10 with a double and three walks, showing he can hit balls hard. Like Murakami last year, Sato will be bid on if he’s posted. However, it’s uncertain if he has the same issues as Murakami did going into international free agency. Scouts thought that Murakami could not hit high-velocity pitches, but he has proven that wrong early in his MLB career. How Would Sato Fit on the Team?

Phillies first baseman Alec Bohm and second baseman Luis Arraez are free agents after the 2026 season, so this is a natural inquiry. Bohm’s defense has been awful at both third base and first base, and his offense hasn’t been any better.

In 118 games, Bohm has produced a -1.2 bWAR. Barring a great stretch of baseball, the Phillies will likely move on from Bohm after this season.

This would put Sato at first or third base, depending on whether they decide to re-sign Arraez. It makes sense to do so, given the lengths they went to to accommodate Arraez.

If Arraez is not re-signed, Bryson Stott would move back to second base and Bryce Harper to first base. This would mean Sato would be at his natural position at third base.

Whatever the case may be, this Phillies team is in dire need of a shot of youthful energy and power. Sato can provide that.

If the Phillies sign him, he would be a massive part of their hopes of winning a championship. With Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Zack Wheeler and other stars aging on the Phillies, the team needs some youth to pair with their veterans.