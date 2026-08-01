Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Tyler Glasnow Update During Red Sox Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Red Sox are currently squaring off in an exciting interleague showdown between two historic MLB franchises. The series is taking place in LA, and on Friday evening, the Red Sox picked up a 9-4 win over the Dodgers.

With the MLB trade deadline just two days away, there is loads of speculation surrounding the Dodgers and what they may/may not do, but one thing that’s gone under the radar is the fact that the Dodgers have two All-Star-caliber players returning from the IL (hopefully soon) in Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow.

On Saturday, an announcement was made regarding Tyler Glasnow and his injury progression.

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Tyler Glasnow Set to Go On Rehab Stint This Week

Per reports from Katie Woo of The Athletic, Tyler Glasnow is set to go on a rehab stint on Tuesday of the upcoming week, one day after the MLB trade deadline.

NBCSports.com’s George Bissell wrote (about Glasnow’s rehab news):

“Glasnow will make his first rehab start after facing hitters in a pair of live batting practice sessions. The 32-year-old has been out with a lingering back issue since early May. He’ll need a handful of outings to build up his pitch count and stamina before returning to Los Angeles’ rotation, most likely at some point in late August.”

Tyler Glasnow, much like Blake Snell, is a starter that the Dodgers would like to be fully ramped up by October. Glasnow has made just seven starts this season, but he has been very effective across 39.2 innings pitched, posting an ERA of 2.72 with 49 strikeouts.

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Tyler Glasnow’s MLB Career

Tyler Glasnow has had an extensive number of injuries in his MLB career, but there’s no doubting his status as one of the more dominant starters when healthy.

He’s tied to a four-year, $115 million contract with LA that includes a team option for the 2028 season.

Across 11 seasons and 793+ innings pitched, Tyler Glasnow holds an ERA of 3.69 with 1001 strikeouts.

With Los Angeles, he’s made 47 (regular season) starts, and over 264 innings pitched, he’s boasted an ERA of 3.27 with 323 strikeouts. His WHIP over that sample size is less than 1.000, which is always an impressive mark for a pitcher to show that Glasnow limits walks and overall foot traffic on the bases during his starts.

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