Philadelphia Phillies Star Kyle Schwarber Makes Honest Statement After Dodgers Loss

On Friday night, the Philadelphia Phillies opened up a series with the Los Angeles Dodgers in California.

The Phillies lost by a score of 4-2.

Kyle Schwarber finished with one home run and two strikeouts.

Schwarber Makes Honest Statement After Dodgers Loss

After the game, Schwarber met with the media (via NBC Sports Philadelphia).

He was asked about going up against the Dodgers.

Schwarber: “I know that the way it can look from the outside. Everyone knows that it’s a really good team over here, and we believe that we have a good team here too… I don’t think that we should ever try to treat anyone differently for us, because we’re going out there trying to play our game… We’re not going out there trying to play anyone else’s game.”

Schwarber is in his fifth season playing for the Phillies.

The former Indiana Hoosier is batting .238 with 49 hits, 22 home runs, 39 RBI’s, 36 runs and one stolen base in 54 games this season.

Social Media Reacts To Schwarber’s Latest Home Run

Here’s what people were saying about Schwarber:

Jeff Kerr: “Kyle Schwarber hit his 362nd career HR, passing Joe DiMaggio for 91st on the all-time HR list. Next up? Lance Berkman with 366. Schwarber is on pace for 63 HR this season.”

Dodgers Nation: “Kyle Schwarber crushed a solo home run off of Justin Wrobleski to break his no-hit bid 💔”

Sarah Langs: “Most home runs in first 5 seasons with a team: Babe Ruth, NYY: 235 Mark McGwire, STL: 220 Ralph Kiner, PIT: 215 Kyle Schwarber, PHI: 209 Alex Rodriguez, NYY: 208 David Ortiz, BOS: 208 Albert Pujols, STL: 201″