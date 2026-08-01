Philadelphia Phillies Showing Interest in 4x MLB All-Star Before Trade Deadline

The Philadelphia Phillies are weighing their options ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

One insider now reports the organization is showing interest in a San Francisco Giants infielder.

Phillies Interested in Giants’ Second Baseman

As reported by MLB insider Robert Murray (via X), Philadelphia is showing interest in acquiring 29-year-old infielder Luis Arraez.

The veteran second baseman has been a hot topic among the Major Leagues in recent weeks.

He is currently in the middle of his eighth season in the big leagues, but this is only his first year playing in San Francisco.

Before now, he spent four years with the Minnesota Twins before they traded him to the Miami Marlins in January 2023. In return, they received Byron Chourio, Jose Salas and Pablo López.

Once May 2024 rolled around, he was shipped out once again. This time, he landed with the San Diego Padres, where he remained for two seasons.

In February 2026, Arraez ended up signing a free agent deal with the Giants. He agreed to a one-year, $12 million contract.

At the time of this writing, Arraez owns a slash line of .328/.364/.446 with a .810 OPS and four homers through 104 games. He’s logged 23 doubles, seven triples and has reeled in 43 RBIs.