Phillies Sign 9-Year MLB Player Before Mets Series

The Philadelphia Phillies are set to open up a new series with the New York Mets beginning on Thursday. Before the Mets series begins, the Phillies have announced a wave of roster moves.

The Phillies’ X account wrote:

“Prior to tonight’s game against the New York Mets, the Phillies recalled RHP Seth Johnson and selected the contract of RHP Bryse Wilson, both from Lehigh Valley (AAA). To make room on the 26-man roster, LHP Tanner Banks was optioned to Lehigh Valley.”

With Tanner Banks being optioned, the Phillies need to fill the void with another left-handed pitcher in their organization. Well, before game one of the Mets series, it looks like the Phillies are bringing in recently released 9-year MLB veteran pitcher Kolby Allard on a minor league deal.

Phillies reporter Matt Gelb broke the news via X:

“Phillies signed old friend Kolby Allard to a minor-league deal. He’s going to Triple A as rotation depth.”

As one would assume, the recently released Cleveland Guardians pitcher will head to Triple-A first. Kolby Allard pitched for the Phillies in 2024, and has spent the past two seasons in Cleveland.

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Phillies Bring Back Kolby Allard on Minor League Deal

Just one day ago (6/17), Kolby Allard was released by the Cleveland Guardians.

CBSSports wrote: “He’ll part ways with Cleveland for the third time this season, after he previously re-signed with the Guardians on a pair of minor-league contracts upon electing free agency in April and opting out of his contract in May. In eight appearances (five starts) overall with Triple-A Columbus on the season, Allard posted a 4.11 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 28:9 K:BB in 30.2 innings.”

The 28-year-old Allard had no issues finding a new opportunity in MLB. Allard has pitched just 8.2 innings this season with Cleveland, and he’s surrendered 10 earned runs in a few sloppy outings.

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Kolby Allard’s MLB Career

Kolby Allard has pitched in parts of nine MLB seasons over his career.

He’s pitched in 110+ total games and has made 44 starts across 345.2 total innings. He holds an ERA of 5.47 for his career, and a lifetime pitching record of 13-26.

Allard pitched in seven games (4 starts) with the Phillies in 2024, and he posted an ERA of 5.00 across 27 innings.

He was formerly an Atlanta Braves first-round draft pick way back when. Allard debuted with the Braves in 2018 before spending four seasons with the Texas Rangers, then eventually returning to the Braves in 2023.

Now, it’s the Philadelphia Phillies who ink him to a MiLB reunion deal with hopes he can make an impact on the Majors club.