Philadelphia Phillies Sign 5-Year Pitcher During Twins Series

The Philadelphia Phillies have a rare day off on Friday due to playing in MLB’s Field of Dreams game on Thursday evening. Philadelphia kicked off their series against the Minnesota Twins with a 7-1 win in Dyersville, Iowa.

However, just because the Phillies have a day off on Friday doesn’t mean the transaction wire stops across MLB, and on Friday, the Phillies made a notable signing of a recently released Seattle Mariners player.

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Phillies Sign Casey Lawrence to Minors Pact

The Philadelphia Phillies signed 5-year pitcher Casey Lawrence to a minor-league contract on Friday. His MLB.com transactions tracker reflects the move:

“Philadelphia Phillies signed free agent RHP Casey Lawrence to a minor league contract.”

He was released by the Seattle Mariners earlier this month.

Lawrence, 38, has not pitched in MLB this season and will likely be assigned to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, if he hasn’t already.

In 2026, Lawrence has posted decent-ish numbers in the minors with a 4.37 ERA over 131+ innings in AAA Tacoma.

During the 2025 season, Lawrence logged 17.2 innings with the Toronto Blue Jays and the Mariners, but he allowed 15 runs (eight earned runs).

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Taking a Glance At Casey Lawrence’s MLB Career

Casey Lawrence is a veteran pitcher with five years of experience and 141.2 innings to his name. His career ERA is 6.42 with 104 strikeouts. Lawrence’s lifetime pitching record is 5-6, and he has a pWAR of -2.3.

He debuted with the Toronto Blue Jays at 29 and skipped a few seasons from 2018 to 2025, and has had multiple stints with both the Jays and Mariners.

Speaking to the Phillies side of the signing, they have had notable bullpen issues over the past few weeks (and the majority of the season), so it will be interesting to see what role he has with the organization over the last month+ of the season.

It’s a solid organizational depth signing, but the Phillies may be very hesitant to bring Lawrence up to their major league squad and give him meaningful innings.

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