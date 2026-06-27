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Phillies Sign 13-Year Veteran to Bolster Outfield Depth

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World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game Two
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HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 29: Philadelphia Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski looks on before Game Two of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The trade deadline is still about a month away, but the Philadelphia Phillies are still looking for solutions. The team has signed outfielder Tommy Pham to a minor league deal, according to ESPN’s Jorge Castillo.

Castillo also adds that the deal with the Phillies carries a July 25 opt-out date.

Pham, 38, will be in his third MLB organization for the 2026 season. He started the year with the New York Mets. After going 0-for-13, the Mets cut ties. Pham later spent time with the Baltimore Orioles‘ Triple-A affiliate before being released.

With his deal with the Phillies, Pham will likely play for Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Why the Phillies Signed Tommy Pham

New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 13: Tommy Pham #39 of the New York Mets runs to first base during a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on April 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

This move is tied to the fact that the Phillies have gotten little production from their right-handed-hitting outfielders. They gave opportunities to Felix Reyes and Otto Kemp, but neither player hit enough to stick.

The Phillies were hoping to get Johan Rojas back this season after his suspension, but that’s no longer a possibility. Rojas is out for the rest of the season after undergoing elbow surgery.

That came the same day as right fielder Adolis Garcia tore the lat in his right shoulder. Signed to a one-year deal, Garcia struggled before the injury.

The Rojas and Garcia injuries prompted the Phillies to swing a trade for Derek Hill. Hill has gotten off to a good start, hitting .357 with two home runs and a .964 OPS. Both home runs came in their series win against the Nationals.

Pham gives the Phillies more right-handed depth in the minors. His performance could have a potential tie-in to the club’s deadline plans. His opt-out date is nine days before the August 3 trade deadline.

Phillies Starting to Turn it Around vs. LHP

The Phillies have struggled against left-handed pitching most of the season. However, they’ve closed the gap somewhat. They’ve won four of the last five games started by a lefty to get to 15-18.

Many of the problems are tied to slumps by Trea Turner and Alec Bohm early in the season. However, both hitters have hit well of late.

Turner has 14 hits in his last nine games, including four straight multi-hit games. Bohm is hitting .269 with a .776 OPS since May 9.

Assuming that Turner and Bohm will produce the rest of the way will allow the Phillies to focus on boosting the bottom of their lineup. However, it’s still going to be at least a month before teams are more willing to part with the type of impact the club needs.

While they wait for more established options to open up in their outfield, they’ll evaluate Pham. At worst, it’s just the typical minor league signing churn for a player who three years ago was a key factor in defeating the Phillies in the NLCS.

But the question the Phillies face is if Pham, at 38, can be a realistic answer to their lefty problems.

Michael McDermott Michael McDermott covers MLB for Heavy Sports. He's previously published content for SB Nation, Sports Illustrated, and FanSided in 11 seasons. Covered the Arizona Diamondbacks as an on-site reporter for the 2022-2024 seasons and the Arizona Fall League for 2022-2025. More about Michael McDermott

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Phillies Sign 13-Year Veteran to Bolster Outfield Depth

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