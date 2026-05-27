Philadelphia Phillies Star Bryce Harper Made MLB History In Padres Game

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Phillies are playing the San Diego Padres in California.

They won the first game of the series (on Monday) by a score of 3-0.

During Tuesday’s game, Bryce Harper hit a home run in the first inning.

Phillies Star Bryce Harper Made MLB History

With his home run, Harper also made MLB history by moving up on the all-time list.

Jeff Kerr of 97.3 ESPN FM wrote: “Bryce Harper has tied Carlton Fisk for 83rd on the all-time HR list. Harper has 376 career HR. Next up? Norm Cash, Manny Machado, Paul Goldschmidt, and Jeff Kent (377).”

Harper came into the night batting .269 with 52 hits, 12 home runs, 32 RBI’s, 31 runs and four stolen bases in his first 54 games of the 2026 season.

The two-time MVP is in his eighth year playing for the Phillies.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

Just Baseball: “Bryce Harper blasts his 13th HR of the year 🔔 Harper’s got an .899 OPS and 148 wRC+ in his age-33 season!”

John Clark: “Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper have the most combined home runs in baseball for teammates at 34″

Matt Gelb: “Bryce Harper was appalled yesterday when he launched a ball 399 feet to center that didn’t leave the yard. So he hit one tonight to right field for a homer.”

@SleeperPhillies: “A ROCKET home run from Bryce Harper🚀 It’s the Phillies 2nd straight game with a 1st inning homer!”

Phillies Right Now

The Phillies enter play with a 27-27 record in 54 games, which has them as the third-place team in the National League East.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 13-11 in 24 games on the road).

After one more game against the Padres, the Phillies will head to Los Angeles for a series with the Dodgers that starts on Friday.