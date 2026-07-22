Philadelphia Phillies Trade Pitch Lands Giants’ Heliot Ramos

The Philadelphia Phillies, very notably, are looking to add to their outfield depth ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Sitting just a few games back of the Atlanta Braves in the NL East, every game is increasingly more important for the Phillies, and the expectation is that Dave Dombrowski will be going all-in to try and capitalize on this World Series window that Philadelphia is currently in.

One option that could emerge over the next two weeks is San Francisco Giants‘ outfielder Heliot Ramos.

What would a potential trade between the Phillies and Giants look like for Heliot Ramos?

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Phillies Trade Prediction Lands Heliot Ramos

Recently, FanSided.com’s Christopher Kline struck up a massive hypothetical trade idea between the Giants and Phillies, which would send OF Heliot Ramos and SP Robbie Ray to the Phillies in exchange for three prospects: 2B Aroon Escobar, OF Gabriel Rincones Jr., LHP Cade Obermuelle.

Phillies fans, would you make this trade? This would give Philadelphia the much-needed right-handed outfield bat, and then Robbie Ray (who feels like a given to be traded) could be the back-end starter that the Phillies have also been reportedly searching for.

It’s a big prospect haul that Kline proposes, but to be fair, Dombrowski has been very willing to part ways with top prospects in the past.

Kline wrote (about the proposed trade):

“The Phillies kill two birds with one stone in this trade, acquiring a right-handed outfield bat with three additional years of cheap club control in Ramos plus a short-term buoy for their rotation in Robbie Ray — whose expiring $25 million contract has left him exposed to trade conversations all season. For the Giants, it’s a chance to turn Ramos and Ray into three top-10 prospects from the Phillies’ system.”

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