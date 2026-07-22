Recently Released Atlanta Braves Pitcher Lands with New Baseball Organization

It’s the end of an ERA between the Atlanta Braves and Carlos Carrasco.

Earlier this week, the Braves finally released Carrasco from their organization after several DFAs and contract selections over the past two seasons.

However, for the 17-year MLB veteran, his baseball journey isn’t over, as he is signing with the KBO’s LG Twins!

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Carlos Carrasco Lands with LG Twins of KBO

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams provided some insight on what Carrasco’s new contract looks like:

“The ACES client will head overseas and secure a $360K guarantee for the remainder of the season. He’ll take the roster spot of another former big leaguer, reliever Yacksel Rios, who was released this week. Carrasco joins the reigning 2025 KBO champs, who currently sit third place, trailing the KT Wiz by two games and the current KBO-leading Samsung Lions by three games.”

Adams also notes that this signing marks the culmination of the longest ‘DFA-carousel’ perhaps in MLB history, which feels like an accurate statement, but to be fair to the Braves and Carlos Carrasco… there was no shortage of headlines while he was bouncing back and forth between the minors and the Bigs.

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Carlos Carrasco with the Atlanta Braves

Carlos Carrasco pitched in parts of two seasons with the Atlanta Braves (2025 to 2026).

Across 30.1 total innings pitched with Atlanta, Carrasco held an ERA of 7.71 with 16 strikeouts. He was never with the club to be a high-leverage arm, but rather a pitcher who could pitch when called on, and help Atlanta eat up some innings.

Over 16.2 innings this season, Carrasco had surrendered 11 earned runs.

When the release from the Braves news broke earlier this week, one would have thought the 17-year vet would consider retirement; however, he’s clearly still interested in pitching.

Another MLB shot, barring some incredible marks with the LG Twins, feels unlikely.

Over his entire MLB career, Carrasco has pitched 1704 total innings (12 years with Cleveland, three with the New York Mets, two with Atlanta, and a brief stint with the New York Yankees). His lifetime ERA is 4.24.

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