Phillies Trade Proposal Lands Reds Breakout Outfield Slugger in Latest MLB Mock

The Philadelphia Phillies still hold strong playoff aspirations. In order to get to the MLB playoffs, they might need to consider a big time trade for an outfielder, and several reports have already linked the Phillies to players like Seiya Suzuki and Jo Adell.

While those are flashy trade candidates, another option the Phillies are being urged to acquire via trade is Cincinnati Reds‘ breakout slugger JJ Bleday. A recent trade proposal by SI.com features the Phillies making a deal with the NL Central Reds for Bleday, and it’s certainly a beneficial idea for Philadelphia to consider.

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MLB Mock Trade Has Phillies Landing JJ Bleday

JJ Bleday endured a few rough seasons to start his MLB career, but the 28-year-old lefty slugger has found his rhythm with the Reds this season.

SI.com’s Thomas Carelli proposes an MLB mock trade that features the Phillies acquiring JJ Bleday for prospects Jean Cabrera (Team Prospect No. 13) and Devin Saltiban (Team Prospect No. 20).

“Despite struggling bats, the Phillies still have World Series aspirations. The team is 39-33 as of June 15 and the No. 2 Wild Card team in the current NL Playoff Picture. The team must keep on the gas and make supplemental move(s) ahead of the August 3 deadline to become more and more competitive as October approaches.”

Look, just being realistic, if the Phillies wanted to land JJ Bleday, they may need to toss in another player to complete a deal. While Bleday’s asking price is much lower than players like Suzuki or Adell, Bleday has an OPS+ of 157 this season with 13 home runs and 1o doubles in 43 games.

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What are the Phillies’ Trade Deadline Plans?

For the Philadelphia Phillies, their trade deadline plans should be very simple: Acquire an outfielder.

Adolis Garcia recently went down to the IL with a torn lat, and he may not return this season, which puts the outfield group in serious jeopardy. Luckily, the Phillies have seen some production from Brandon Marsh, because if not, the numbers amongst the Phillies would look atrocious.

Depending on a team like the Cubs to sell off a player like Suzuki doesn’t seem ideal either. And even as much as the Phillies may need a right-handed hitting outfielder, the trade market is much more limited in that department.

Either way, the Phillies are a team to keep a strong eye on as trade rumors strengthen.

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