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Phillies Trade Proposal Lands Reds Breakout Outfield Slugger in Latest MLB Mock

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New York Mets v Cincinnati Reds
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CINCINNATI, OHIO - JUNE 15: JJ Bleday #22 of the Cincinnati Reds hits a home run in the eighth inning against the New York Mets at Great American Ball Park on June 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies still hold strong playoff aspirations. In order to get to the MLB playoffs, they might need to consider a big time trade for an outfielder, and several reports have already linked the Phillies to players like Seiya Suzuki and Jo Adell.

While those are flashy trade candidates, another option the Phillies are being urged to acquire via trade is Cincinnati Reds‘ breakout slugger JJ Bleday. A recent trade proposal by SI.com features the Phillies making a deal with the NL Central Reds for Bleday, and it’s certainly a beneficial idea for Philadelphia to consider.

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MLB Mock Trade Has Phillies Landing JJ Bleday

Arizona Diamondbacks v Cincinnati Reds

GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – JUNE 14: JJ Bleday #22 of the Cincinnati Reds celebrates after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Great American Ball Park on June 14, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

JJ Bleday endured a few rough seasons to start his MLB career, but the 28-year-old lefty slugger has found his rhythm with the Reds this season.

SI.com’s Thomas Carelli proposes an MLB mock trade that features the Phillies acquiring JJ Bleday for prospects Jean Cabrera (Team Prospect No. 13) and Devin Saltiban (Team Prospect No. 20).

“Despite struggling bats, the Phillies still have World Series aspirations. The team is 39-33 as of June 15 and the No. 2 Wild Card team in the current NL Playoff Picture. The team must keep on the gas and make supplemental move(s) ahead of the August 3 deadline to become more and more competitive as October approaches.”

Look, just being realistic, if the Phillies wanted to land JJ Bleday, they may need to toss in another player to complete a deal. While Bleday’s asking price is much lower than players like Suzuki or Adell, Bleday has an OPS+ of 157 this season with 13 home runs and 1o doubles in 43 games.

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What are the Phillies’ Trade Deadline Plans?

San Francisco Giants v Philadelphia Phillies

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 28: Don Mattingly, interim manager for the Philadelphia Phillies, walks off the field by Alec Bohm #28 in the eighth inning during a game against the San Francisco Giants at Citizens Bank Park on April 28, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

For the Philadelphia Phillies, their trade deadline plans should be very simple: Acquire an outfielder.

Adolis Garcia recently went down to the IL with a torn lat, and he may not return this season, which puts the outfield group in serious jeopardy. Luckily, the Phillies have seen some production from Brandon Marsh, because if not, the numbers amongst the Phillies would look atrocious.

Depending on a team like the Cubs to sell off a player like Suzuki doesn’t seem ideal either. And even as much as the Phillies may need a right-handed hitting outfielder, the trade market is much more limited in that department.

Either way, the Phillies are a team to keep a strong eye on as trade rumors strengthen.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Phillies Trade Proposal Lands Reds Breakout Outfield Slugger in Latest MLB Mock

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