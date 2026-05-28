Shortstop Trea Turner Makes Feelings Clear About Phillies’ All-Star Pitcher

The Philadelphia Phillies have clawed their way out of the bottom of the National League East. They sit eight games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves, with a 29-27 record following their series sweep against the San Diego Padres.

Cristopher Sánchez made franchise history on Wednesday. After record nine strikeouts in seven scoreless frames, the 29-year-old extended his scoreless streak to 44.2 innings, breaking the Phillies 115-year franchise record.

Social media, teammates, and coaches reactions began flooding in following his record-breaking performance.

Trea Turner Calls Cristopher Sánchez a ‘Bona Fide’ Ace

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner met Cristopher Sánchez for the first time two years prior to being teammates. Sánchez struck out his future teammate in his MLB debut against the Washington Nationals in 2021.

Nearly five years later, Turner gets to watch Sánchez dominant from behind the mound. After Sánchez’s historic game, Turner explained how it feels getting to watch him develop into one of the league’s most feared ace.

“Before I got over here, that’s kind of all I knew about him,” Turner said of Sánchez. “And then he goes from kind of being the fifth starter, maybe making the team, to bona fide ace, and top-five pitcher in baseball, whatever it is. So just the rise has been special, and like we keep saying he deserves it.”

Sánchez leads the MLB in innings pitched with 79.1 innings. In 12 starts, the lefty holds a 6-2 record, 95 strikeouts, a 1.47 ERA, and a 1.12 WHIP. All while only giving up three home runs in 1,153 pitches.

“He thanked us for just having his back,” Turner on Sánchez speaking to the team. “You know, those moments are cool moments in our careers when you get to watch teammates do that. I think it’s special.”

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Don Mattingly Acknowledges Cristopher Sánchez’s Record-Breaking Performance After the Game

The Philadelphia Phillies have a had a tumultuous 2026 MLB season. Just a few weeks ago, they sat tied for last place in the NL East with a 10-game losing streak.

After the firing of manager Rob Thomson and the promotion of Don Mattingly, the Phillies have turned things around.

Their sweep against the San Diego Padres marked only their second series sweep of the season. The first one coming 10 days before against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

While their pitching was one of their biggest weakness to start the season, Cristopher Sánchez alone has changed things for Philadelphia.

Following his scoreless streak record, Don Mattingly made sure to honor Sánchez after the game concluded.

“Nothing like bottles of champagne or anything, but just acknowledged what he’s done,” Mattingly said. “You know, all-time obviously in Phillies history, so wanted to at least acknowledge it.

Sánchez beat Phillies’ Hall of Fame pitcher Grover Cleveland Alexander’s 115-year record. Alexander played in the MLB from 1911 to 1930.

Sánchez is projected to make his next start against the Padres, again, on June 2 in Philadelphia.

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