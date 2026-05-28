Dodgers’ $1.6 Million Outfielder Gets Good News Amid Teoscar Hernández Injury

While the Los Angeles Dodgers may have rolled the Colorado Rockies in their second series meeting this season, it came with a cost. Both Kiké Hernández and Teoscar Hernández are hitting the IL for an extended period of time.

In Wednesday’s 4-1 victory, Teoscar Hernández exited the game in the second inning with an apparent hamstring strain trying to beat a ground-out running to first.

Hernández, 33, is the Dodgers’ typical starting left-fielder and is slashing .276/.348/.436 with 31 RBIs and seven home runs this season. His injury could not have came at worst time, as the left-fielder is batting .381 in his last seven games.

While the extent of Hernández’s injury is still unknown, this opens a big opportunity for another Dodger outfielder to get some starts in left field.

Alex Call to Start in Left Field For the Los Angeles Dodgers Following Teoscar Hernández Injury

After the Los Angeles Dodgers’ win over the Colorado Rockies, Dave Roberts spoke to the media about Teoscar Hernández’s injury saying that an IL trip is necessary.

“Teoscar Hernández will go on the IL and miss at least ‘a few weeks’ Dave Roberts said,” per Katie Woo on X. “No word on a corresponding move, but expect Alex Call to see more starts in left.”

Prior to Hernández’s injury, Alex Call made 11 starts this season in 25 total games played.

The 31-year-old is in his fifth professional season slashing .294/.348/.436 with 10 RBIs, 10 walks, 15 hits, and four doubles.

On the opposite side of the baseball, Call is a great addition to defense.

Kyle Tucker got the day off last night against the Rockies, allowing Call to get a glimpse of his future the next couple of weeks, and he immediately flashed his leather in right field. Call made a diving catch to rob Troy Johnston of an extra base hit in the top of the second.

Since joining the Dodgers via trade with the Washington Nationals last summer, Call has always found himself in a depth role. Now that his number is being called, the 31-year-old has a chance to prove himself on a roster full of household names.

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Los Angeles Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers have a day off before their three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies beginning on Friday.

This is the first time the teams are meeting since the 2025 NLDS, where the Dodgers defeated the Phillies 3-1.

The Dodgers currently sit in first-place in the National League West with a 4.5 game lead over the Arizona Diamondback, who the Dodgers face for a divisional showdown on June 1.

After the Dodgers series against the Diamondbacks June 1-3, they do not face a division opponent until the San Diego Padres roll into town on June 26.

Outside of the NL West, the Dodgers own the second-best record in the MLB. The Atlanta Braves exactly one game ahead of the reigning champs.

The Dodgers take on the Phillies in Game 1 of their three-game series at 7:15 P.M. PST in Los Angeles on Friday, May 29.

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