Philadelphia Phillies Announce Trea Turner News Before Marlins Series

The Philadelphia Phillies just completed a three-game sweep over the Minnesota Twins. Now, they are set to kick off their next series against the Miami Marlins on Monday.

The Phillies will be sporting a different-looking lineup against the Marlins than they did during their last game against the Twins. Most notably, they are getting one of their top stars back in Trea Turner.

Trea Turner Returning to Phillies’ Lineup Against the Marlins

The Phillies’ batting order for their game against the Marlins has been revealed, and Turner is officially in it. The 33-year-old shortstop will be batting second for Philadelphia after not playing in their most recent game against the Twins.

Turner sat out the Phillies’ last game against the Twins after fouling a ball off his knee in their contest before it. However, he will now officially be back in the lineup for the Phillies against Miami, which is undoubtedly good news for them.

Here is the Phillies’ full batting order for their game against the Marlins.

DH Kyle Schwarber

SS Trea Turner

RF Bryce Harper

2B Luis Arraez

1B Alec Bohm

3B Bryson Stott

LF Brandon Marsh

C J.T. Realmuto

CF Justin Crawford

Taking a Look at Trea Turner’s Season So Far With the Phillies

The Phillies getting Turner back is good news for them, as he is one of their top players when playing at his best. In 120 games this campaign with Philadelphia, he has recorded 17 home runs, 47 RBI, and a .247 batting average. This is after he posted 15 home runs, 69 RBI, and a .304 batting average in 141 games last season.

It will now be interesting to see how Turner performs after returning to the Phillies’ lineup from here. With the Phillies currently fighting to maintain their wild card spot, it is clear that they need players like Turner to be on their A-game.