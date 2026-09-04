Pittsburgh Pirates Cut 8-Year MLB Player before Angels Series

The Pittsburgh Pirates are set to begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels at PNC Park at 6:45 p.m. EDT on Friday.

The Pirates made an exciting roster decision before Friday’s game, activating Konnor Griffin from the injured list. As a corresponding move, Pittsburgh designated an eight-year MLB player for assignment.

Pittsburgh Pirates Cut 8-Year MLB Player Christian Bethancourt Before Angels Series

The Pirates designated veteran catcher Christian Bethancourt for assignment, according to Book-Rule Bucs’ Alex Stumpf.

Via Stumpf on X: Konnor Griffin has been activated off the 60-day IL. Christian Bethancourt has been DFA’d. Isaac Mattson has been recalled and Brandon Eisert optioned to Triple-A.

The Pirates acquired Bethancourt from the New York Yankees for cash on Aug. 19. The Pirates selected his contract from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.

Bethancourt, 35, didn’t have a single plate appearance with the Pirates before being designated for assignment. He hasn’t appeared in an MLB game since 2024.

Looking at Christian Bethancourt’s Career

Bethancourt signed a minor-league contract with the Atlanta Braves out of Panama back in 2008. He made his MLB debut with Atlanta in 2013.

Bethancourt played for the Braves organization through the 2015 season. Atlanta traded the catcher to the San Diego Padres for right-hander Casey Kelly and catcher Ricardo Rodriguez in the 205-16 offseason.

Bethancourt played for the Padres through the 2017 season. After spending the 2018 season in the minors with the Milwaukee Brewers organization, Bethancourt spent the 2019 season in South Korea.

The veteran catcher finally returned to the majors in 2022, playing for the Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays. He spent the 2023 season with the Rays.

In 2024, Bethancourt played for the Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs. He spent the 2025 season in the minors for the Blue Jays organization.

Bethancourt signed a minor-league deal with the Chicago Cubs this past offseason. The Cubs released him in mid-July, allowing him to sign with the Yankees. He played for Team Panama in this year’s World Baseball Classic.