Pittsburgh Pirates Star Konnor Griffin Sends Out 3-Word Post Before Brewers Series

On Monday, the Pittsburgh Pirates have the day off following a series with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

They most recently won by a score of 4-3 on Sunday.

Konnor Griffin finished with one hit and one run in five at-bats.

Pirates Star Konnor Griffin Sends Out 3-Word Post

On Monday, Griffin made a three-word post to Instagram that had over 8,000 likes in less than two hours.

Griffin wrote: “Thank you Lord!”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Dendy Hogan Griffin: “You’re amazing❤️so proud of you!!!!”

@dillon_oops: “Lead us home, KG”

@joe_fitz0926: “Glad I got to meet you in person at dicks sporting good. in Pittsburgh. I was on the mobile scooter. Looking forward to see you succeed all your accomplishments for a long career. 🚀 🙏👏”

@kingjamesdub4: “U got this I believe in u! Remember I told u that at outside Yankee stadium. Never will stop believing in ur talent!”

@kaden_griffin22: “Keep grinding brotha❤️”

Looking At Griffin

Griffin was picked in the 1st round of the 2024 MLB Draft.

He made his MLB debut earlier this year.

Right now, the 20-year-old is batting .261 with 68 hits, five home runs, 27 RBIs, 39 runs and 22 stolen bases in 68 games.

Looking At The Pirates Right Now

The Pirates are the third-place team in the National League Central with a 75-75 record in 150 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games.

Looking At The Brewers Right Now

The Brewers are the top team in the National League Central with a 93-57 record in 150 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games.