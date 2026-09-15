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Pittsburgh Pirates Star Konnor Griffin Sends Out 3-Word Post Before Brewers Series

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PITTSBURGH, PA - APRIL 03: Konnor Griffin #6 of the Pittsburgh Pirates in action in his major league debut against the Baltimore Orioles at PNC Park on April 3, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Pittsburgh Pirates have the day off following a series with the Chicago  Cubs at Wrigley Field.

They most recently won by a score of 4-3 on Sunday.

Konnor Griffin finished with one hit and one run in five at-bats.

Pirates Star Konnor Griffin Sends Out 3-Word Post

GettyKonnor Griffin #6 of the Pittsburgh Pirates hits a two-run RBI single in the seventh inning of the game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on September 09, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

On Monday, Griffin made a three-word post to Instagram that had over 8,000 likes in less than two hours.

Griffin wrote: “Thank you Lord!”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Dendy Hogan Griffin: “You’re amazing❤️so proud of you!!!!”

@dillon_oops: “Lead us home, KG”

@joe_fitz0926: “Glad I got to meet you in person at dicks sporting good. in Pittsburgh. I was on the mobile scooter. Looking forward to see you succeed all your accomplishments for a long career. 🚀 🙏👏”

GettyKonnor Griffin #6 of the Pittsburgh Pirates takes batting practice before game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on April 25, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

@kingjamesdub4: “U got this I believe in u! Remember I told u that at outside Yankee stadium. Never will stop believing in ur talent!”

@kaden_griffin22: “Keep grinding brotha❤️”

Looking At Griffin

GettyKonnor Griffin #6 of the Pittsburgh Pirates looks on from the on-deck circle against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 10, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Griffin was picked in the 1st round of the 2024 MLB Draft.

He made his MLB debut earlier this year.

Right now, the 20-year-old is batting .261 with 68 hits, five home runs, 27 RBIs, 39 runs and 22 stolen bases in 68 games.

Looking At The Pirates Right Now

GettyOneil Cruz #15 of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Brandon Lowe #5 of the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrate beating the Chicago Cubs 4-3 at Wrigley Field on September 13, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Pirates are the third-place team in the National League Central with a 75-75 record in 150 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games.

Looking At The Brewers Right Now

GettyJake Bauers #9 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a solo home run in the seventh inning as Jose Trevino #35 of the Cincinnati Reds looks on at American Family Field on September 13, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Brewers are the top team in the National League Central with a 93-57 record in 150 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Pittsburgh Pirates Star Konnor Griffin Sends Out 3-Word Post Before Brewers Series

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