Pittsburgh Pirates Get Good Injury News on $140 Million Shortstop Before Angels Series

The Pittsburgh Pirates will be getting their $140 million shortstop back. Konnor Griffin is expected to be activated from the 60-day injured list ahead of the Pirates’ series opener against the Los Angeles Angels.

It was already a positive sign that Griffin was at PNC Park one day before he was first eligible to be activated from the injured list. There will have to be both an active and 40-man roster move before the game.

Griffin had been out for nearly two months after a left ring finger injury. The Pirates chose to let the injury heal instead of having the 20-year-old attempt to play through it. September 4 will mark exactly 60 days since Griffin’s injured list stint began on July 6.

The 2026 season saw Griffin’s long-anticipated debut. Injuries have limited him to 59 games, but he’s been a productive member of the lineup. The 20-year-old is slashing .276/.332/.404 with five home runs and 20 stolen bases.

What the Konnor Griffin News Means for the Pirates

The Pirates have long since dropped out of the postseason race. But Konnor Griffin’s return allows them to take a look at their current roster and see where they need to add in the offseason.

One position that’s taken care of for the foreseeable future is shortstop. The Pirates locked up the 20-year-old on a nine-year, $140 million extension not too long after his April 11 debut.

Griffin can finish out the 2026 season healthy and focus on improving for his second season in the big leagues. The final 21 games should serve as a tune-up.

The Pirates will focus on being competitive in 2027. They have one of the top rotations in terms of talent, led by All-Stars Paul Skenes and Braxton Ashcraft. Expectations will increase in Pittsburgh, with all their top talent in place.

Konnor Griffin Still PPI Eligible Despite Injuries

Konnor Griffin entered the 2026 season as a prospect who satisfied the conditions for the Prospect Promotion Incentive. He was the consensus No. 1 prospect entering the year and will gain a full year of service time, despite spending the first week of the season in Triple-A.

However, he will not receive a Rookie of the Year vote. That means he would have to reach his ceiling within the next two seasons. If he finishes as a finalist in the National League MVP race in 2027 or 2028, then the Pirates could get a first-round pick in the subsequent draft.

Griffin is the type of talent that could get there if he puts it together. But it’s also a tough task for the Pirates to ask for his Age 21 and 22 seasons. But it’s not unprecedented either.

Pirates Right Now

The Pirates are 69-72 entering a three-game series against the Angels. They are currently five games out of a postseason spot, with 21 games to go.

The series opener against the Angels will take place at PNC Park. First pitch will be at 6:45 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Apple TV+.